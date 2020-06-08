Kicking back to enjoy a good old streaming marathon has become a regular occurrence in the era of social distancing, and following the arrival of Disney+ in the UK earlier this year, couch potatoes have had an entirely new platform to enjoy. Now, with an already unmatched library of truly magical content, a fresh batch of films, TV shows, and documentaries have arrived, and if you’re hoping to spruce up your watch-list over the coming weeks, here’s everything arriving on Disney+ UK this month.
With a lineup bursting with offerings from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic and beyond, subscribers are sure to find something to suit their tastes whilst strolling through the streaming service — and leading this month’s new additions is the 2019 animated comedy Spies in Disguise, the Jim Henson Company’s Earth to Ned, a behind-the-scenes documentary exploring some of Disney World’s most popular animal attractions, and more.
So, with an abundance of additional content making its way onto the platform, you shouldn’t run into any trouble finding new things to watch throughout the next month. And, to give you a nudge in the right direction, here’s a comprehensive guide of what to lookout for on Disney+ UK in September.