Kicking back to enjoy a good old streaming marathon has become a regular occurrence in the era of social distancing, and following the arrival of Disney+ in the UK earlier this year, couch potatoes have had an entirely new platform to enjoy. Now, with an already unmatched library of truly magical content, a fresh batch of films, TV shows, and documentaries have arrived, and if you’re hoping to spruce up your watch-list over the coming weeks, here’s everything arriving on Disney+ UK this month.

With a lineup bursting with offerings from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic and beyond, subscribers are sure to find something to suit their tastes whilst strolling through the streaming service — and leading this month’s new additions is the 2019 animated comedy Spies in Disguise, the Jim Henson Company’s Earth to Ned, a behind-the-scenes documentary exploring some of Disney World’s most popular animal attractions, and more.

So, with an abundance of additional content making its way onto the platform, you shouldn’t run into any trouble finding new things to watch throughout the next month. And, to give you a nudge in the right direction, here’s a comprehensive guide of what to lookout for on Disney+ UK in September.

Earth To Ned — Coming September 4 Blue alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius are sent down to earth to plan for an invasion. However, after falling in love with human pop culture, their sinister mission is quickly called off, and the pair begin hosting a late-night talk show from the bridge of their spaceship. With the assistance of the ship’s artificial intelligence, Ned must keep his new hobby a secret from his home planet — or risk suffering the wrath of his Admiral father. — Sam Ramsden

Muppets Now Finale — Coming September 4 The finale of Muppets Now centres around the newly appointed social media co-moderator Scooter, who rushes to deliver his deadlines whilst navigating through all the obstacles and distractions thrown his way by the rest of the Muppet gang. — Sam Ramsden

Pixar In Real Life Finale — Coming September 4 The finale of this live-action gem again welcomes iconic characters from the Pixar universe onto the streets of New York City, where real people are met with a string of surprises and delights when they least expect it. — Sam Ramsden

Spies In Disguise — Coming September 11 Uber-confident spy Lance Sterling and socially-awkward scientist Walter Beckett are in many ways exact opposites. However, after an unexpected turn of events — which see Sterling transform into a pigeon — the pair are forced to work together as a team in order to save the world. — Sam Ramsden

Becoming — Coming September 18 The origin stories of ten talented athletes, entertainers, and musicians (including the likes of Ashley Tisdale, Nick Cannon, and Rob Gronkowski) are explored in this insightful and uplifting documentary series. — Sam Ramsden

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals — Coming September 25 Although second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria, teenage rebel Sam could not be less interested in royal duties. However, after discovering she possesses superhuman abilities, Sam is invited to be part of a secret royal society — the members of which are tasked with keeping the world safe. — Sam Ramsden

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom — Coming September 25 Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT are the subject of this behind-the-scenes National Geographic documentary, which gives viewers unprecedented access to the magic behind two of Disney World’s most popular animal attractions. — Sam Ramsden

New episodes:

One Day At Disney

Weird But True