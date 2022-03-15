Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” Is A Sultry Take On 'Hansel & Gretel'

In a collaboration between two musical giants, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa served fans a real treat with the release of “Sweetest Pie”, both the single and accompanying music video. The first single from Megan Thee Stallion's upcoming second studio album, the collab came about in the most organic way. And the meaning of the lyrics? Yeah, they are exactly what you think they are about.

“Somebody asked me about Dua Lipa, I love Dua Lipa, she’s so fire,” Megan said in an Insta story. “I really do want to do a song with Dua Lipa. I saw this like, mashup on Twitter and it was fire.” To which Dua Lipa replied in kind: “I love you @TheeStallion let’s get it!!!!” It was practically meant to be.

Released on Mar. 11, “Sweetest Pie” features a confident and seductive duo in what looks like a real-life Grimm fairytale – but with a feminist twist. A concept created by Megan herself, the iconic video takes inspo from the tale of Hansel & Gretel, drawing unsuspecting men into their remote, forest dwelling with their “sweetest pie”. The men find themselves travelling through strange and eerie environments that conjure up a femme fatale vibe, with matching lyrics in the form of “I got cake and I know he want a slice” and “he a player, but for Megan, he cuttin' the whole team.”

While neither have spoken as to the meaning of the lyrics themselves, Megan has opened up about the meaning behind the video. “The symbolism of the video was how when men come for me I eat they a** up every time,” she wrote, “and even when y’all go on y’all’s witch hunts attacking women for whatever reasons y’all make up we still rise from the ashes stronger than ever.”

Speaking on Dua Lipa’s new podcast At Your Service, the rapper spoke out about the “crazy double standards” that women face in rap culture. “A boy could start rapping about popping pills and enjoying four women at one time, and nobody would have a problem with that,” she explained. “But if Megan Thee Stallion says, ‘Eat my pussy’ one time, there’s uproar. Like, ‘You better not ever say that word again in your life’. I feel like if the pleasure is not all about them [men] then [they think], ‘This is just absurd’. If you get offended by a woman talking about how she likes to be pleased, then I think you need to take a step back and re-evaluate what you’re into.”

Take a look at the lyrics for “Sweetest Pie” below:

[Intro: Dua Lipa]

You've never been to Heaven, have you?

[Chorus: Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion]

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on 'cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Yeah, yeah, yeah, ah)

Ooh, baby, we can go fast, I'll drive and you just lay back

I got the flavour that lasts, yeah, the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

I might take you home with this, I might give you all of it (Yeah)

Come get your dose of the sweetest pie

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on 'cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

[Verse 1: Megan Thee Stallion]

Baby, I'm the sweetest, pussy is the meanest (Yeah)

Hot girl sh*t, but I'm cold every season (But I'm)

Know he got that pipe, let him bust it till it's leakin' (Yeah, mwah)

Booty like a pillow, he can use it while he's sleepin' (Look)

Don't be goin' through my phone 'cause that's the old me (Old me)

Ain't the only one tryna be my one and only (Tryna)

Real thick, movin' slow, that body like codeine

He a player, but for Megan, he cuttin' the whole team (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

That body lookin' nice (Lookin' nice)

I got cake and I know he want a slice

I wish a n***a would try to put me on ice (Brrr)

I ain't never had to chase d*ck in my life (D*ck in my life)

I want that nasty, that freaky stuff (Freaky stuff)

Live under my bed and keep me up (Hey)

That Hansel and Gretel, let him eat me up (Ah)

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh

[Chorus: Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion]

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on 'cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Uh-huh)

Ooh, baby, we can go fast, I'll drive and you just lay back (Ah)

I got the flavour that lasts, yeah, the sweetest pie

I might take you home with this, I might give you all of it

Come get your dose of the sweetest pie

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on 'cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

[Verse 2: Dua Lipa]

You got me hung up from across the room

I'm so high that I'm on another altitude

And on my cloud, I got some space for you

Got a taste for you, ayy

[Verse 3: Megan Thee Stallion]

More bounce to the ounce, pick it up, put it down (Whoa)

Wanna put his Nutty Buddy in my Fudge Round (Bow)

P*ssy tighter than a b*tch, he ain't had it like this

Toes curling like they're throwing gang signs on Crip (On Crip)

One thing about me, I ain't takin' no sh*t

He will, I know it's p*ssin' off his old b*tch

Cesar Millan, I got his a** trained (I got his a** trained)

I gotta let a dog know who really run things (Huh, ah)

[Interlude: Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion]

You've never been to Heaven, have you? (Uh)

[Chorus: Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion]

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on 'cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Ooh, baby, we can go fast, I'll drive and you just lay back (Ah)

I got the flavour that lasts, yeah, the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

I might take you home with this, I might give you all of it (Whoa)

Come get your dose of the sweetest pie

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on 'cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, ayy, ayy, ayy)

[Outro: Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa]

Real hot girl sh*t (Ooh, this the ride of your life)

Me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit (I might just give you a bite, I might just give you a bite)

Ah (Of the sweetest pie)