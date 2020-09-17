There's Still A *Lot* Of Drama To Cover Before KUWTK Ends For Good

The Kardashians aren't leaving TV just yet. Though the family announced earlier this month that their long-running reality show is coming to an end, the final season of KUWTK won't air until 2021. There's still a whole other season to get through first.

Season 19, premiering on Sept. 17, will cover a lot of ground. The trailer teases the Kar-Jenners dealing with the COVID pandemic, a potential Khloé and Tristan Thompson reunion, and maybe even baby number four for Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian (though that seems like an obvious fake-out).

It's unclear exactly how many episodes will be in Season 19. With only six episodes, Season 18 was already cut short amid coronavirus shutdowns. And Season 19 may be on the shorter side too, if Season 20 is set to air next year.

"I think the number 20 used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20 just seemed like the right time I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit," Kris Jenner said of the decision to end KUWTK during an On Air with Ryan Seacrest appearance. "Not slow down professionally, but just you know figure out what our next steps are. We've had such an amazing run and we're so grateful for every single moment and everyone we work with."

An exact premiere date for Season 20 hasn't yet been announced, but savor these last episodes while you can.