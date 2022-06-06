Love Island Winners Millie Court & Liam Reardon Have Split

Love Island Season 8 is now well underway, and although the focus of viewers is very much on this year’s batch of sun-kissed hopefuls, fans are still very much invested in the islanders from years gone by — especially 2021’s winning couple. But, where are Love Island Season 7 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon now, and are they still together?

Sadly, Liam and Millie have gone their separate ways. As per Metro, the pair made the announcement on Instagram, each sharing a statement confirming their “tough decision” to split. “To avoid any speculation, Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated,” Millie wrote on her Instagram Stories. “It’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.”

The Love Island 2021 winner went on to thank fans for their support, adding, “Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year, and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.”

Meanwhile, Liam uploaded his own statement to Instagram, in which he claimed to be “gutted” about the end of their relationship. “The past year we’ve been so lucky to both come into each other’s lives. We will both continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does, and I know she will always do amazing,” he wrote, adding that the pair are “both ready for new chapters.”

Prior to their split, Court and Reardon bought a house together in Essex shortly after they left the villa victorious. “I love Wales, I love where I’m from. But I want to be with Millie and see what Essex is like and venture off from the valleys,” Reardon told Capital South Wales at the time. After spending some time apart self-isolating after their Mallorca jaunt, they realised they missed each other too much. “I think we’re going to be so busy with work that we want to have our own home to go back to together,” he explained.

Despite moving in together, reports of a potential break-up were widely circulating in February 2022, after fans spotted Reardon following a few models and influencers on Instagram. The pair hadn’t been seen much in public either, leading to even more speculation about a break-up.

Rumours of a split rose once more in May 2022, when fans noted that the couple had gone on holiday without each other. Court was in Ibiza with fellow islander Lucinda Strafford, while Reardon was trekking up Snowdon in Wales.

At the time, Court addressed their relationship (and the gossip) during an Instagram Q&A. “We’re good, thank you,” she said in response to a fan asking how things were between them. “I know recently there’s been a lot of speculation but we both just don’t feel the need to plaster our lives on social media 24/7.”

Both Reardon and Court’s career trajectory following their time on Love Island added immense pressure to their relationship. In March 2022, Reardon appeared on the Heavy Podcast, where he spoke about the move to Essex and how long it’s taken him to adapt to being away from his family and friends. “Obviously, I’m with Millie, which is good… I’d wake up, but have nothing to wake up for”, he said, referring to work opportunities. “Mille was getting all these [deals] and doing really well, and I was starting to panic, ‘Am I going to go back to work [as a bricklayer]?’”