The FBoy Island Villa Can Be Booked — For A Hefty Price

It’s hard to resist a good reality show gimmick, and HBO Max’s FBoy Island has that in spades. Created by the minds behind The Bachelor and Love is Blind, the series follows three women who have to figure out which of the men on the island with them are self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and not just “FBoys” competing for sex and the cash prize of $100,000. While critics dubbed it a “sudsy distraction” and “a work in progress,” Season 1’s viewership grew week over week, per the studio’s press release. Now Season 2 follows three new leads: Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda, who have to figure out if the “Nice Guys” really are nice, and if the “FBoys” can actually be reformed.

“With a title like FBoy Island, we knew we would get the audience’s attention, and we’re thrilled that they’ve responded to the self-aware, comedic nature of the format, proving that they are excited by this fresh approach that puts women in control,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, when the show was renewed in 2021.

FBoy Island Season 2 was filmed at a private home in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In the premiere episode, Peter Park gives Mia a tour of the house, showing off a few of the bedrooms and the balcony overlooking the pool. Per Cheatsheet, the private villa is called Casa Ocho, and it’s actually available for rent on VRBO. It can house a whopping 34 people and features 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It’s in the private community of Punta Bella, and it’s only a few minutes away from various shopping areas and resorts. Renting it out will cost you a pretty penny though, as the average cost is about $10,000 a night.

HBO Max

This new locale is a contrast to the prior season, which largely filmed in Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands. Per The Cayman Compass, participants originally stayed at The Cottages and private villa Kempa Kai. They also filmed at various locations around the island, according to management company Grand Cayman Villas. These included Cayman Castle, a private two-acre grand estate that was used, fittingly, for the “Nice Guy Grotto” — the comfy location where all of the eliminated Nice Guys ended up. Meanwhile, the eliminated FBoys were sent to “Limbro,” a type of beachy purgatory that was filmed on the beach beside Cayman Castle. The series also featured Rum Point, an area with a number of villas and restaurants, along with Cayman Kai and East End, two other villages.

Similar to the Cabo San Lucas location, pretty much all these Grand Cayman destinations can be booked by dedicated FBoy Island fans. They certainly won’t come cheap either, though. Kempa Kai, for example, can house up to 15 people, but it requires a minimum four-night stay that comes out to around $15,000 before various fees. Similarly, Cayman Castle can house 16 guests but requires a five-night stay with a starting rate of $8,000. So perhaps it’s just better to enjoy these lovely locations — and all the drama that happens — from the comfort of your own couch.

Ed note: An earlier version of this article mischaracterized the location of the FBoy Island Season 2 villa. It has been corrected.