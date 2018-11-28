Attention all Potter fans, report to the quidditch pitch immediately, we need to talk about former Gryffindor quidditch captain, Oliver Wood. The character, who was a bit of a secondary feature in the films, was a great support to Harry Potter in the books. This, along with being a magical sports star, having a lovely Scottish accent, and being a bit dishy meant that, despite his minor role, he ended up with quite the fan following. So where is Harry Potter's Oliver Wood now? It turns out he may be a keeper on and off the pitch.

Just like his fans, Sean Biggerstaff who played Wood in the Harry Potter franchise has very much grown up. After leaving the magical series behind in 2011, the 38 year old has continued to pursue a career on the big screen.

Following his debut as Wood in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001, followed by The Chamber of Secrets in 2002, Biggerstaff rode the momentum of his success like a broomstick. He has since starred in both TV and film roles, including the part of Chris Parsons in the mini series, Doctor Who: Shada, and playing Ben Willis in Cashback, a film about a guy working a night shift in a supermarket, who has all sorts of imaginative fantasies.

In 2009, he took on the leading role of Kyle in the TV series The Lost Book. And like almost every working British actor, he has dipped his toe into the period-drama genre, too. He’s appeared in shows like Marple, Garrow's Law, The Last King, and the film that has probably been his most historical thus far, Mary Queen Of Scots (2013).

In 2011, he delighted fans when he returned to screens as OG magical jock, Wood in Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Unlike many other Harry Potter cast members, Biggerstaff didn’t take a break after filming. He went on to take roles in short films, such as In Extremis, Boldly Gone, and Enora.

In 2018, he starred in a rom-com with a twist opposite Josie Long, Super November. While in 2020, die-hard Potterheads were elated when he reunited with Rupert Grint (aka Ron Weasley) and Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid, of course), in two episodes of Sky’s comedy drama series, Urban Myths .

With a pretty magical wrap sheet under his belt already, Biggerstaff has captured hearts on and off-screen. In Sept. 2020, the Scottish Sun revealed that one fan’s dream came true when her childhood crush on Oliver Wood materialised into a relationship years down the line.

The publication writes that in a TikTok (that now appears to have been taken down), Aylish McFarlane wrote “My childhood crush vs my boyfriend now” with a clip of Biggerstaff in character as Wood, followed by more recent pictures of their relationship. She really won the golden snitch.