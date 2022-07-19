For each of its first three seasons on CBS, Love Island USA took place in a different location. After starting in Fiji for Season 1, Love Island USA moved to Las Vegas for its second season (due to Covid restrictions) before returning to an actual island — Ninole, Hawaii, to be exact — for Season 3. Now that the reality dating competition series will begin airing on Peacock in Season 4, the action is headed back to the mainland again, however. Though the network has yet to reveal the new villa’s exact location, filming will take place somewhere on the California coast this summer.

Secrecy aside, new Season 4 host Sarah Hyland, who’s taking the reins from Arielle Vandenberg, gave fans a sneak peek at the new Love Island villa in a YouTube video, ahead of the July 19 premiere. Joking that she’ll be showing up at the new digs “unannounced throughout the entire summer,” the Modern Family alum took fans on a virtual tour, showcasing a catwalk, multiple swimming pools, exercise equipment, a “love swing,” the Hideaway, and the “always iconic, always lit” fire pit. The California property also features a Love Island first: a treehouse she unofficially dubbed “Love Hyland Treehouse,” where the Islanders “will literally be sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G.”

All that contestant PDA is reportedly what precipitated the move from CBS to NBC’s streaming platform, at least in part. On May 12, the Love Island Twitter account issued a playful warning that “due to the explicit nature of this show,” episodes would air on Peacock rather than on network TV this summer. “It’s going to be steamier, naughtier. The challenge games are going to be so fun and sexy,” Hyland recently explained to People in her Season 4 first look.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old actor also hopes to forge her own relationships with the islanders as part of her hosting duties. “I’m really excited to get to know them in a more personal way than just a host figure,” she added to the magazine. “I think it’s really important to be able to share and connect with other humans. And if I'm able to help in any way for people to open up more than they normally would, I am all there for that. And that doesn't go for just the lady islanders but for the boys as well. I think I’ve gotten a few men to speak about their feelings in the past. So I think I am going to do a good job with that.”

If nothing else, she’ll at least have the scenic California coast as a backdrop while she gives it her best shot.