Raven Ross and SK Alagbada were the first Love Is Blind Season 3 couple to arrive at the altar in the latest batch of episodes out Nov. 2. “I think we have a great future ahead of us, and I really mean it when I say that I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” Raven told SK at their wedding. SK, however, displayed more ambivalence during the wedding day — and ultimately told his bride-to-be that their “very unique and complex set of circumstances” would make marriage a bad idea, at least at the time.

“At the very moment, when I got to the altar, it was just, like, a flood of decisions for me to make at the same time,” SK tells Bustle, pointing to the “fundamental differences” between him and Raven, such as “the role of family” and “her not being flexible about moving to California.”

Though SK and Raven didn’t get married, he did seem to hint at a possible future for the couple. “I’ve been in touch with her,” he says. “We’re just kind of taking it one day at a time right now.”

Raven and SK’s different life paths were a big sticking point for the pair throughout Love Is Blind Season 3 — especially as SK was already committed to an MBA program and would have to study in California. “You’re kind of robbing my friend of a fairytale because, in the first two years, you’re going to be flying back and forth,” Raven’s friend, Macole, pointed out during Episode 7.

According to his Instagram, SK began the final semester of that program in August, but it hasn’t necessarily been a smooth ride, he tells Bustle.

“School is kicking my ass, there’s no other way to put it,” he says. “I’m in this very rigorous, full-time MBA program at Berkeley, and other than that, I’m also very involved on campus with student leadership things, and it’s been pretty intense for me juggling school and life, and every other thing that comes with it.”

According to an interview with Berkeley Haas, one of those leadership activities has been serving as president of the Africa Business Club, which he described as a “very personal” project.

“I left Nigeria at the onset of a tech revolution that’s led to one of the fastest growing ecosystems in the world,” he explained. “I’ve stayed connected to home, but still have major FOMO from leaving the country at such a pivotal time. That’s why I’ve been dedicated to helping connect startups on the continent to capital, mentorship, and resources in Silicon Valley.”

In a separate interview with Bustle, Raven said she and SK are “in a great place,” suggesting there’s more to come from the pair. “We have so much more of our story to tell, and more of our story to come, so we’re excited about sharing that with you guys.”