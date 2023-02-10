Back in November, viewers got to catch up with the podmates of Love Is Blind Season 3 during a sit-down reunion special. But if you want to know how the couples are really doing in their day-to-day lives, Netflix’s three-part After the Altar special has you covered. The new episodes, which dropped Feb. 10, follow the Season 3 alums as some navigate married life, others reflect on their breakups, and one couple gives their relationship a second try.

Of course, reality TV (whether it’s The Kardashians or The Bachelor) only captures a moment in time — and by the time viewers get to see the finished product, the subjects’ lives can change a lot! That’s definitely the case for Raven Ross and SK Alagbada, who essentially end After the Altar as a newly engaged couple. However, following reported allegations of SK cheating (which he has denied), Raven explained that she and SK were no longer together. This portion of the special seems to have been filmed as a last-minute postscript, as it’s just two minutes long and takes place in Raven’s house (not the formal interview set used for the rest of the episodes).

This season of Love Is Blind: After the Altar leave viewers wondering when exactly it was filmed. The event that gathers everyone together is Alexa Lemieux’s birthday, which is in late September. During a recent interview with Bustle, Alexa and Brennon Lemieux said filming took place “around the time of the reunion.” A representative for the show clarified that After the Altar “filmed up to and shortly after the reunion,” which Kinetic Content previously confirmed to Cosmopolitan happened in early fall 2022. So if you notice similar conversations taking place in both the reunion special and After the Altar (like the confrontation between Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey, for example), it’s probably because there was some behind-the-scenes overlap in production dates.

While the bulk of After the Altar filmed in early fall, Raven’s video was likely filmed in November or later, after she and SK announced their split.

If the filming timeline for After the Altar Season 3 surprises you, you’re not alone — because it definitely deviates from past seasons of the show. The second After the Altar, for example, was filmed in March 2022, after the entirety of Season 2 had already aired. The first, similarly, filmed well after viewers met Jessica Batten and co. But as Netflix continues to churn out more seasons of Love Is Blind (and, yes, at least two more are on the way), it makes sense that the filming timelines might get a little twisty.