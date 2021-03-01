Here's Where The Next Bachelorette Season Is Reportedly Filming

The Bachelor franchise's quarantine bubble is heading south. So far during the pandemic, the show has filmed at La Quinta Resort & Spa near Palm Springs, California and the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania. Now, the next Bachelorette is reportedly set to head to the Hyatt Regency Tamaya outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico to begin her capital J journey to find love.

On Feb. 24, Bachelor blogger Reality Steve tweeted that he can "100% confirm" the new location, adding that filming will take place during the last half of March. The tweet came about a month after his original speculation that The Bachelorette would film in Canada, but the country's latest lockdown restrictions reportedly forced a change of plans. "Due to the updated quarantine restrictions in Canada laid out last week, I’ve been told 'Bachelorette' will NOT be filming there next season anymore," Steve tweeted. "But they are definitely still looking at colder weather locations." Yet somehow, they settled on New Mexico.

According to the official website, Tamaya resort sits on 550 acres of the Native American Santa Ana Pueblo between the Sandia Mountains and the Rio Grande River. It boasts 350 rooms, three outdoor pools, and a wellness spa. It also offers activities including horseback riding, yoga classes, hot air balloon rides, and tours of historic ruins, all perfect for those coveted one-on-one dates.

That being said, ABC hasn't officially confirmed filming will take place in New Mexico, nor have they announced the next Bachelorette. Matt James' contestant Katie Thurston was reportedly being considered for the role, but Reality Steve reported those plans had changed amid Rachael Kirkconnell's racism controversy. Additionally, it's unclear if Chris Harrison will host the season after temporarily "stepping aside" from his duties following a widely criticized interview with Rachel Lindsay in which he defended Rachael's racist actions.