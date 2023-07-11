Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season has already seen its share of drama — mainly surrounding first impression rose recipient Brayden Bowers, whose bold personality and criticism of Charity kissing other men irked her fellow suitors. But the July 10 episode of The Bachelorette proved that the other extreme (someone who’s very chill but reticent about his feelings) can be a dealbreaker too. Sadly, this led to Warwick Reider going home.

During the show’s latest installment, Charity’s one-on-one date with Warwick was met with skepticism from several of the men. As Aaron Schwartzman put it: “He’s there, but no one really knows who he is.”

Charity didn’t seem to know, either, which prompted their one-on-one date at San Diego’s Belmont Park. “Warwick is someone that definitely caught my eye, caught my attention ... [but] he seemed a little reserved, and I haven’t had that many conversations with him,” she said in a confessional. She was nevertheless “intrigued” by him, though — and in the limo on the way to the park, she volunteered a cheers “to being vulnerable and opening up.”

The date was seemingly off to a positive start, but having the whole park to themselves didn’t necessarily help in awkward moments where conversation waned. “I want him to be open, I want him to not hold back, but maybe he’s nervous?” Charity wondered in a confessional.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Things got really awkward when it came time for the pair to share some ice cream. Charity was put off by Warwick’s inability to choose a favorite ice cream flavor, or scoop her dessert for her. “It’s a little disappointing,” she told cameras. She was further frustrated when Warwick didn’t have much to say about his past relationships, or his own qualities as a partner. He did say communication was his weakness, and he was “somewhat reluctant to get into relationships.” That seemed to be the final straw for Charity, who opted to end things with Warwick right then and there.

“When it comes to the readiness of what this looks like for me, I do feel like we’re on maybe two different pages,” she explained.

So, where is Warwick after The Bachelorette? The 27-year-old construction manager hasn’t been too active on social media since leaving The Bachelorette, but he did recently share a photo of his one-on-one date with Charity. “Just happy to be here,” he wrote in the caption.

Warwick also responded to a fan who said they were “rooting for [him] to at the very least be the next Bachelor.”

“Thank you!” Warwick replied. Given how early he was eliminated from Charity’s season, being cast as The Bachelor lead may not be super likely — but it seems he’s a good sport about his time in the franchise so far.