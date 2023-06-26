Brayden From The Bachelorette Already Has Something In Common With Charity

Another season of The Bachelorette is upon us — and this time, Charity Lawson is giving out roses and (hopefully) finding her lifelong match. One of the contenders for her heart is 24-year-old Brayden Bowers from San Diego. “Brayden is as hardworking, romantic, and funny as he is handsome,” reads his Bachelorette bio.

His official intro adds that he has “big goals for his future,” but wants a wife to do life with. “When Brayden loves, he loves hard and he is ready to put it all on the line to find his perfect match.”

So, will that be Charity? Here’s everything to know about Brayden from The Bachelorette.

Brayden’s Job

According to Brayden’s Bachelorette bio, he works as a travel nurse. His Instagram reveals that he was in the U.S. Army, too, but that may no longer be the case. “[May 7] marks the official end of a big chapter in my life,” he wrote in a recent post of him in uniform. “I consider myself privileged to of been a part of something so much bigger than myself, and I’m so grateful for all the opportunities it has afforded me.”

Brayden’s Instagram

In addition to career updates, Brayden’s Instagram features several posts about Brayden’s “son” — aka his dog, River. Their bond is made clear in Brayden’s Bachelorette bio: “Brayden is hoping his future wife is honest, adventurous and, most importantly, will love his dog, River, as much as he does! Could Charity be the perfect match Brayden (and River) have been looking for?!”

Hmm... Charity’s bio states that she’s “searching for a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting, and a good tailgate.” So they at least have that in common!

“Life is good,” Brayden captioned one recent post with his adorable pup. In another from May 10 (well after Bachelorette filming wrapped), Brayden and River looked out at the ocean from San Diego’s Sunset Cliffs. “I’m looking upon the horizon in anticipation of what’s to come,” he wrote. “Open. Free. Without limitations.” It does sort of sound like the kind of post you might make after being sent home from The Bachelorette, but only time will tell. (Actually, spoilers will tell, too, but more on that later.)

In addition to spending quality time with River, Brayden seems to love the outdoors — sharing snaps of him fishing and boating.

Several of Brayden’s posts have Bible verses, like one of him completing a marathon last year.

Brayden’s Bachelorette Spoilers

So, does Brayden go long on The Bachelorette? Or was that Instagram post a hint about his relationship status? Reality Steve may have an answer. Potential spoilers ahead!

Ultimately, Brayden and Charity reportedly are not a forever match. According to the Bachelor Nation spoiler extraordinaire, Brayden goes home after a group date between the fourth and fifth rose ceremonies.