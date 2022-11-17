Judi Dench Isn’t The Only Surprise Cameo You’ll See In Christmas Movie Spirited

Will Ferrell may be known for a lot of roles, but arguably his most memorable is as Buddy the Elf in 2003 smash hit Elf. It’s so popular in fact that Asda has used Elf for its 2022 Christmas advert. And Ferrell is back this year with another festive caper. Starring alongside Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer, Ferrell plays the Ghost of Christmas Present in Spirited, a spin on the classic Charles Dickens novel A Christmas Carol. So if you’re raring to get in the festive spirit, here’s how to watch Spirited in the UK and beyond.

Spirited is currently available to watch in selected cinemas across the UK, having been theatrically released on Nov. 11. The film will be available to stream worldwide on Apple TV+ from Friday, Nov. 18, which if you haven’t got a subscription costs £6.99 a month. However, the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, so if you want to watch Spirited for free, now’s the time to do it.

As for what you can expect from the film, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) has continued to visit a “Scrooge” each year since the days of A Christmas Carol. But this particular Scrooge (Reynolds) makes the Ghost of Christmas Present examine his own past, present, and future, resulting in an existential crisis of sorts full of musical numbers.

The Ghost of Christmas Past is portrayed by Sunita Mani, and The Ghost Of Yet To Come is handled by Loren G. Woods & Tracey Morgan. Spirited also includes some surprising cameos, including British national treasure Judi Dench and late-night U.S. talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

During a recent appearance on ITV’s This Morning on Nov. 14, Ferrell and Spencer gave some insight into the arduous process of making the Spirited. The cast had to rehearse for seven weeks in the lead-up to filming, which Ferrell described as a “full-on theatre camp.” Reynolds wrote on Instagram that this aspect of filming was so intense that he’s taking “a little sabbatical” as a result.