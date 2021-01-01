Never fear, a new dating show is here! Ready to stave off the dark nights of what always seems like a never-ending January, The Cabins is a fresh new reality series coming to ITV2 in the New Year. As the title suggests, contestants will be cosied up in three rustic cabins whilst they put their potential partners to the test, so where is The Cabins filmed?

While it looks like a Love Island series could be a long way off due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Cabins may go some way to fill the void with a dose of winter romance. The new dating series will kick off on Monday, January, 2021 at 9pm on ITV2.

12 contestants will be paired up with each other, and must decide on the first date if they want to live together for 24 hours in a bid to get to know each other. The couples will be living across three luxury yet rustic cabins each equipped with a hot tub, games, a fully-equipped kitchen and a cosy outdoor seating area as they discover whether they are compatible.

While ITV hasn’t disclosed a location for the reality show, the broadcaster has confirmed that the cabins are “nestled in the UK”. I’m not sure about you, but the show's cabins looks remarkably similar to the luxury Hidden River Cabins in Cumbria. The secluded cabins are set in a riverside location, each with a cosy hot tub for singletons to snuggle up in, perfect for a new dating show, it seems.