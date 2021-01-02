With the announcement that Love Island will not be returning to our screens until at least summer 2021, we’ve been left with a dating show-shaped hole in our winter TV schedule. Luckily, ITV2 has addressed the issue, with a suitably romance-filled alternative: The Cabins. Comedian Maisie Adams will be narrating the new reality TV series, which is set in – yes, you guessed it – some cosy looking log cabins. As we've seen in previous series of Love Island, those who appear in the show soon become famous faces after it wraps. Your first point of call to be ahead of the fame game? The Instagram accounts of The Cabins contestants, which are bound to blow up as soon as they appear on our TV screens.

The show’s teaser trailer gave a first glimpse of the three romantic cabins, which are decked out with fairy lights, snug sofas, and their very own jacuzzis. Contestants will stay with their selected partner in the cabins for 24 hours, choosing to stay for longer if they get on. The trailer also revealed that the show will feature a same-sex couple, something that hasn’t been seen before in ITV’s previous dating shows.

Settling into the luxury cabins, located somewhere in the UK countryside, will be 12 contestants – who you can find out a little bit more about, below. Follow them on Instagram for a preview of what to expect in The Cabins first episode, which airs on ITV2, on January 4.

Abraham Bunga 21-year-old Abraham, an architecture student from East London, is hoping to find “my partner, my best friend, my girlfriend" all rolled into one. Labelling himself as a "comedian" on his Instagram profile, Bunga regularly shares his hilarious TikTok sketches to nearly 9,000 Instagram followers. If “being entertaining and looking like the clown” is his comfort zone, here’s hoping he finds a partner with a sense of humour.

Holly Burns Makeup artist, influencer and air hostess Holly’s already enormous 90k following is sure to grow exponentially once she hits our screens in The Cabins. The 23-year-old, who has so far been unlucky in love, has her selfie game down to a fine art, and hopes to have fun with her potential beau (at first, anyway): “I do want to go on a romantic date… but to start I want to see the fun side of them. I don’t want to be sat at the dinner table quizzing each other. I can’t stand the formal stuff,” she says.

Mamudo Dabo Perhaps 23-year-old footballer and football coach Mamudo hopes to woo a potential partner with his cooking skills? Or maybe it's the multiple languages he speaks? Either way, the Liverpudlian is ready to get stuck in, and “build up a better connection, without people being around, without the distractions you face on the outside world.”

Robyn Darbyshire 26-year-old, Doncaster-born Robyn has been single for four years, but is ready to find love in The Cabins. Having already appeared on ITV2’s Singletown last year, hopefully the Chelsea FC fan can finally find someone to take her on that date to Stamford Bridge she’s always wanted.

Sarah Hutchinson Model, actress and fitness coach Sarah is hoping to find someone intelligent with “something about them,” she says. “I do a million and one things all the time, so probably someone who is capable of putting up with me." The 26-year-old from Blackpool regularly shares fitness tips, and behind-the-scenes clips of her work as a Murder Mystery actress. Fun!

Sofia Myers Self-confessed “accident prone” Sofia is hoping to put a stop to her current “tragic” love life situation. “I’ve been on lots of dates but they all end terribly. I thought, what better way to get to know a person than being stuck with them for 24 hours?” she says. The model and Miss Diamond UK 2019 winner from Kent is hoping she can find someone who isn’t put off by her “clumsiness”.

As for the other contestants, we're only on first-name terms for now. Look out for 24-year-old Jess, who works in her local pub and bingo hall in Newport, South Wales, and is hoping to find "the male version of me". 26-year-old businessman Tom from Leeds, who says "I don't have any online dating accounts, I don't understand it". 28-year-old Will, an electrician from London who claims that "trying to find someone who likes me, it's like trying to stand up in a hammock". 22-year-old Olivia from Hull, who really wants some romance – "My past relationships haven't been romantic," she says. 22-year-old Joel, a bin man who's "basically struggling to find someone outside of Swansea", where he lives. And, 29-year-old Charlotte from Staffordshire, who shares that "I’ve only been dating women for about 18 months. I feel like I’m still learning my type.” We can't wait to see who they all get paired up with.

The Cabins starts on ITV2 on Monday, January 4.