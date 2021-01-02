Entertainment
The Cabins Contestants To Follow On Instagram Before Ep 1
The new ITV2 reality series starts on January 4.
With the announcement that Love Island will not be returning to our screens until at least summer 2021, we’ve been left with a dating show-shaped hole in our winter TV schedule. Luckily, ITV2 has addressed the issue, with a suitably romance-filled alternative: The Cabins. Comedian Maisie Adams will be narrating the new reality TV series, which is set in – yes, you guessed it – some cosy looking log cabins. As we've seen in previous series of Love Island, those who appear in the show soon become famous faces after it wraps. Your first point of call to be ahead of the fame game? The Instagram accounts of The Cabins contestants, which are bound to blow up as soon as they appear on our TV screens.
The show’s teaser trailer gave a first glimpse of the three romantic cabins, which are decked out with fairy lights, snug sofas, and their very own jacuzzis. Contestants will stay with their selected partner in the cabins for 24 hours, choosing to stay for longer if they get on. The trailer also revealed that the show will feature a same-sex couple, something that hasn’t been seen before in ITV’s previous dating shows.
Settling into the luxury cabins, located somewhere in the UK countryside, will be 12 contestants – who you can find out a little bit more about, below. Follow them on Instagram for a preview of what to expect in The Cabins first episode, which airs on ITV2, on January 4.
As for the other contestants, we're only on first-name terms for now. Look out for 24-year-old Jess, who works in her local pub and bingo hall in Newport, South Wales, and is hoping to find "the male version of me". 26-year-old businessman Tom from Leeds, who says "I don't have any online dating accounts, I don't understand it". 28-year-old Will, an electrician from London who claims that "trying to find someone who likes me, it's like trying to stand up in a hammock". 22-year-old Olivia from Hull, who really wants some romance – "My past relationships haven't been romantic," she says. 22-year-old Joel, a bin man who's "basically struggling to find someone outside of Swansea", where he lives. And, 29-year-old Charlotte from Staffordshire, who shares that "I’ve only been dating women for about 18 months. I feel like I’m still learning my type.” We can't wait to see who they all get paired up with.
The Cabins starts on ITV2 on Monday, January 4.