Why The Lost Daughter Had A Dramatic Location Change Ahead Of Filming

The release of Netflix’s The Lost Daughter is only a few weeks away, premiering in select theatres from December 17 and on the streaming platform on December 31. Based on a novel of the same name by Italian author Elena Ferrante, this psychological drama takes viewers on a twisted journey exploring motherhood and loss. The dark and ominous themes of Ferrante’s story are starkly contrasted with the beautiful, sunny surroundings of Southern Italy – but did director Maggie Gyllenhaal chose the same filming location for her directorial debut?

The Lost Daughter centres on Leda (played by Academy Award winner Olivia Coleman in the film adaptation), a middle-aged, divorced mother who travels to a coastal town in Southern Italy for a peaceful holiday for one. However, things quickly take a menacing turn when Leda becomes obsessed with fellow holiday maker Nina (Dakota Johnson) and her two daughters.

Starring alongside Johnson and Coleman in Gyllenhaal’s adaptation is Paul Mescal – his first Hollywood film after the success of Normal People – as well as Peter Sarsgaard and Jessie Buckley.

So, what about the filming locations?

Originally, the film was set to be be shot in New Jersey due to the “great tax incentive,” as Gyllenhaal revealed to Vanity Fair on August 18. However, when the pandemic hit, the production team had to re-think their strategy and instead decided to form a quarantined set on the Greek island of Spetses, close to Athens.

“As soon as we even considered shifting to Greece — which was really just a fantasy whim I had — it took off,” Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair.

Speaking to Deadline about the switch in location, Negeen Yazdi, senior vice president of film development and production at Endeavor Content, said, “[E]veryone pulled together to come up with a solution. And the key was to find somewhere that wasn’t just viable from a production standpoint or a safety standpoint, but somewhere that has the same heart and soul of the script. And we found Greece and we found a way to keep it incredibly contained, and we found a way to build new self-imposed quarantine and testing protocols to ensure that everything went smoothly.”

Spetses is home to the Agios Nikolaos monastery, boatyards, and Bouboulina’s museum. Clearly the cast were just as taken by the charm of the island, with Johnson spotted doing her own sightseeing between filming. Gyllenhaal also seemed taken with the location, uploading a beautiful photo of her and Sarsgaard (her husband) on the island during filming.

Contributions from Asyia Iftikhar.