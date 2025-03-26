A White Lotus Fan Theory Predicts A Dark Belinda & Greg Twist

Spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3 ahead. As the final two episodes loom, fans are trying to piece together the many twists and turns set up by show creator Mike White. One of the big questions is what will happen between Belinda and Greg (alias: Gary) now that they’ve come face-to-face. A popular fan theory predicts a dark twist, possibly with parallels to Tanya and Belinda’s Season 1 story.

An Unexpected Alliance

Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) was understandably unnerved to discover that Greg (Jon Gries) is wanted for questioning following the death of his late wife, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) — and then she was even more so when he suggested she come to dinner and they “talk.” Though fans know he’s dangerous, some think he’ll take a diplomatic but still dark approach to silencing Belinda.

One Reddit user posited that he will “try to make a deal with Belinda so that she stays quiet about his location.” They suspect Belinda will agree “because of what Tanya did to her” in Season 1, and then finally go on to open the spa Tanya promised her.

“The White Lotus often shows how people can act against their principles,” they added, “and it would also be a good arch [sic] for Belinda’s character.”

Many fans agreed the theory makes sense, with one suggesting Greg could make a bribe “more palatable to Belinda” by saying he’s “doing it in Tanya’s memory.”

Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul) in The White Lotus Season 3 Fabio Lovino/HBO

A Role Reversal

While some suggested Belinda will open a spa with The White Lotus’ wellness expert, Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul), others believe her story will parallel Tanya’s: This time, she will be the one using, then leaving a White Lotus employee.

“She will take the money and skedaddle,” one fan wrote. “Like Tanya was with her, Pornchai is just a passing fad. Belinda is the guest now.”

Another pointed out that role reversal seems to be “a big theme this season.” They noticed it in Sam Rockwell’s monologue and in different ways with the Ratliff family, so they think it would work for Belinda, too. “I think after being burned by Tanya she’s gonna learn to be a little more selfish and do what she has to do for herself,” they added.

However, not everyone is convinced. A more sinister possibility is that Pornchai is working for Greg. As one Reddit theorist put it, “The whole White Lotus is affiliated with him.”

With just two episodes left in Season 3, all will soon be revealed.