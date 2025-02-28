Spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3 ahead. Jennifer Coolidge wants justice for Tanya more than anyone else. In a new interview with Forbes, published on Feb. 27, the actor reacted to her onscreen husband Jon Gries being brought back as a surprise twist on The White Lotus Season 3, which marks the HBO show’s first season without her presence.

During the interview, Coolidge revealed that she was indeed watching Season 3. “Yes, I am, and I’m envious as hell,” she quipped. She then shared her thoughts about Greg returning. “As you know, Jon Gries has shown up,” she said. “I hope he gets it! I hope they do something terrible to him.”

As fans recall, Coolidge starred in the first season of The White Lotus as Tanya McQuaid, a wealthy but lonely woman who connects with spa therapist Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and promises to help start her own business. She then falls for fellow guest Greg and leaves Belinda behind.

Coolidge and Gries returned for Season 2 as a married couple who went to the White Lotus in Sicily. In the finale, Tanya discovers that Greg is a con artist who hired “evil gays” to murder her so they can obtain her fortune. She manages to kill them first, only to fall off their yacht and drown.

Now, Greg lives in Thailand off Tanya’s wealth as “Gary,” and Belinda — who’s visiting the White Lotus resort in Thailand — starts to recognize him.

Jennifer’s White Lotus Future

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Speaking to Forbes, the interviewer joked that Coolidge should return to the show as Tanya’s long-lost twin sister who wants to avenge her death. She was on board but clarified that it wouldn’t happen.

“I know! Look, it’s not like I haven’t wished or whatever, but it isn’t happening,” she explained. “It doesn’t matter. They don’t need me. [Writer-director] Mike White can tell a story better than anybody.”

Nevertheless, she’s a fan of Season 3, wondering what will happen next. “In the first episode, I felt like, ‘Oh, this is going to be really good!’” she said. “I just felt like everything he set up, it’s really eerie, you’re not quite sure what people are up to yet. My guess? Something's going to go horribly wrong. Mike White, he wants us to have it all, I think. I can't wait.”