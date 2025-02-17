What happened in Sicily didn’t stay in Sicily. While each season of The White Lotus generally features a new cast of vacationers, Tanya McQuoid, portrayed by Jennifer Coolidge, has served as a throughline. She’s the heart of the series, if you will. Though she may have gone on to that last great immersive experience in the sky, Season 3 will seemingly explore the aftermath of her death.

First, there was the previously announced return of Natasha Rothwell as spa manager Belinda, whose business idea Tanya promised to invest in — then reneged — in Season 1. Now, another connection to Tanya’s past resurfaced during The White Lotus Season 3 premiere on Feb. 16.

Yes, Jon Gries is back as Greg on The White Lotus. But what does it mean? Here’s a recap of the big twist and its implications for the rest of the season.

Wait, What Happened To Greg?

After meeting in Maui in Season 1, Tanya and Greg got married and took a trip to the titular resort’s Sicily location in Season 2. It was clear that their relationship was strained, and she soon figured out why.

HBO

It seems that Greg had enlisted the help of a man named Quentin (with whom he’s implied to have had a past relationship) to murder Tanya, so that he might skirt the terms of their prenup and reap her fortune.

Sadly, Tanya died after falling off the yacht where she was meant to be killed, but not before shooting several of her would-be killers on the way out.

Greg’s Return To The White Lotus

Now, back to Season 3. Toward the end of the premiere episode, Aimee Lou Wood’s Chelsea, who is vacationing in Thailand with her older boyfriend, meets a model at the bar. She quickly befriends the woman (played by Charlotte Le Bon), and they bond over the fact that their boyfriends are currently hiding from them.

“He just tells me to get lost, because I get on his nerves,” the model admits, “but honestly he’s so f*cking boring I almost don’t even care.” Sound familiar?

She points to her husband sitting across the restaurant — and it’s Greg! They have been living in a nearby house for the past year, the woman shares.

Mario Perez/HBO

It’s unclear how much time has passed in-universe since the events of Season 2, but it’s safe to say that Greg probably doesn’t want anyone to know his wife died under mysterious circumstances in Sicily.

There’s the rub, though, because Belinda has also checked into The White Lotus in Thailand. And while she’s in town for an exchange program to learn about local wellness practices, it’s certainly possible that she crosses paths with Greg.

She was aware of their whirlwind romance in Maui, and likely would have heard about Tanya’s death — which must have made headlines, or at least been the subject of an internal employee bulletin.

Fan Theories Say...

Regardless of what happens next, the prospect of Belinda and Greg being in the same place after Tanya’s death has been theorized for quite a while. One Reddit user suggested that Belinda would return to “wrap up” Greg and Tanya’s storyline, and might even work with Tanya’s assistant, Portia, to get to the bottom of things. “Maybe they are trying to get Greg to incriminate himself, fail miserably, but Greg somehow still winds up dead,” they wrote. (Coolidge, for her part, is here for Greg’s demise.)

Elsewhere, one fan posited that “Tanya has bequeathed her money to Belinda, who is now working at White Lotus in Thailand, and Greg is back on the scene to get his hands on it, just as duplicitous as ever.”

Fabio Lovino/HBO

In another thread, one viewer suggested that “Belinda works at a spa at the new hotel. She runs into Greg and questions him on Tanya.”

The White Lotus creator Mike White has suggested that Greg’s story would continue. “The fact that all of those guys die on the boat, it feels like there’s got to be somebody who’s going to track it back down to Greg,” he stated in a behind-the-scenes featurette.

Perhaps that somebody will be Belinda, after all.