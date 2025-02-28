BLACKPINK is truly in our area — even The White Lotus. Season 3 of the HBO series features the acting debut of the K-pop group’s resident rapper Lisa, credited under her full name Lalisa Manobal. She plays Mook, a young Thai native working as a butler at the nearby White Lotus resort in Koh Samui, and so far, she appears to be completely sweet and harmless to everyone.

However, viewers are onto her. After just two episodes, a notable amount of fans think that Mook is hiding something and will become one of the villains this season, breaking the heart of beloved security guard Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) in the process.

Of course, there’s no solid evidence yet, but that hasn’t stopped fans from making a compelling case on social media.

Is Mook Up To Something?

So far, Mook is primarily tied to wealthy couple Rick (Walton Goggins) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), serving as their butler for the week, and Gaitok, who harbors a not-so-secret crush on her. Needless to say, her interactions with Gaitok have been nothing short of sweet, but some Redditors think that will change.

Fabio Lovino/HBO

In the second episode, two mysterious robbers burglarize the White Lotus gift shop by threatening Chelsea and the shop attendant at gunpoint before knocking out Gaitok as they escape. One of the many items stolen from the gift shop was an expensive necklace, which one Redditor thinks will be tracked back to Mook.

“My theory is that Chelsea and Chloe are going to go on a little excursion to the local area that tourists don’t usually go, and Chelsea will see Mook wearing the necklace,” they wrote.

Naturally, fans are investigating possible suspects, two of which are the bodyguards she was chatting with in the season premiere. Mook being indirectly involved with the robbery — or unknowingly being given some stolen items — would track if they indeed are the culprits.

However, some fans are still convinced that Mook will be exactly who she currently appears to be — “a normal, nice lady.” Let’s hope they’re right, for Gaitok’s sake.

Lisa Teases Mook’s Villain Arc

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What raised some eyebrows was a recent comment from Lisa. In a new interview, she responded to cheers for Mook and called her a “good person” before giving a teasing smile and moving her eyes back and forth, which looked like a sly eyeroll. Immediately, Redditors suspected that Mook is, in fact, not a good person.

But naturally, they can’t pin down how just yet. Guesses range from her being involved with the robbers to simply breaking Gaitok’s heart — or perhaps both. As every viewer knows, anything can happen at the White Lotus.