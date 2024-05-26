It’s not every day I see a person on a yacht and applaud them for calling attention to sustainability, but today is that day. Lisa from Blackpink just showcased an eco-friendly look to her Instagram following of more than 103 million. Posting photos from her “pit stop in Monaco” for Formula 1, she highlighted a new crop top and skirt set made from literal garbage.

The annual Monaco Grand Prix always draws a star-studded crowd, and Lisa was a part of the frenzy this year. Her photos showed some of her highlights, including a photo op with three-time World Drivers’ Championship winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and a run-in with J Balvin at an exclusive after-party. Said after-party is where Lisa rocked her buzzworthy outfit.

Lisa’s Sustainable Crop Top And Skirt Set

The custom-made crop top and skirt set come from Pipatchara, a brand founded by Thai designer Pipatchara Kaeojinda in collaboration with her sister, Jittrinee. The brand aims to create wearable art from used plastic, and they accomplished it for Lisa. Her garments were made from 80% used water bottle lids and caps, along with 20% used clear food containers from local households, according to an Instagram post from the brand.

Kaeojinda further explained the intensive work that went into Lisa’s outfit in Thai. Google’s translation of her Instagram caption reveals that the team used natural colors, so they had to select their materials very carefully. “The team was meticulous in grading the colors of the outfit from light to dark,” the translation says. “To make the outfit shine at the after party, we used more than 1,800 pieces of trash.”

The Finished Look

Lisa paired the set with classic high-heeled sandals that were a close color match for her skin tone, and she also carried a $2,600 Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy mini bag. Her only jewelry appeared to be a ring, and she left her hair down. Nothing called attention as much as her crop top and skirt.

Seeing the full look come together was special for Kaeojinda. “I have no words for this moment,” the designer wrote when she re-posted Lisa’s photos. “Thank you for this opportunity to see this custom-made piece specially for you! It’s an absolute honor for us @pipatchara We are truly appreciated and I believe all my team can feel this love and support. Today is like a dream for us.”