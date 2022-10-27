A whole new vacation’s worth of drama is on the way in The White Lotus Season 2, which will see Tanya McQuoid trade the scenic shores of Maui for the Mediterranean gem of Sicily. The new seven-episode season will run through mid-December — but if you’re already counting down the days until more White Lotus after that, you’re not alone.

Fortunately, there’s every reason to hope for The White Lotus Season 3, starting with the show’s overwhelming critical acclaim and whopping 10 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Then there’s creator Mike White, who seemed down for a third installment during a recent interview with Deadline; however, he might need an actual vacation first. “Right now I’m tired ... but if we did, I think it’d be fun to like, maybe go to a whole different continent,” he said. “You know, we did Europe. Maybe like, Asia? Or something crazy like that. That would be fun.”

If The White Lotus Season 3 does happen, here’s what it might look like — from the potential release date to the character you can almost certainly expect to check-in.

The White Lotus Season 3 Cast

As an anthology series, you can expect (potential) future seasons of The White Lotus to cycle in new characters and locations with each installment. However, there will likely be one constant: Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid. “Well, Jennifer is my friend ... and yeah, everybody loved her in the first season,” White told Deadline. “And I was like, I can’t go to Italy without Jennifer. And maybe that’s still the case, like, maybe I can’t go to Japan without Jennifer either.”

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Might other familiar faces return, too? White said there are “so many” White Lotus actors he’s enjoyed working with, “so it’s just kind of [about] who’s available, and who will do it.”

The White Lotus Season 3 Location

If The White Lotus Season 3 is in the cards, it could still be a while before we find out where it will take place — but from his comments so far, it sounds like White has given some thought to Asia and, specifically, Japan for potential filming locations.

The White Lotus Season 3 Plot

White hinted at a potential storyline he ended up not using for Season 2, that he “might still do ... down the road,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “Originally, it was more of like a Bilderberg conference, more about getting into some of the bigger power dynamics there,” he said. “But Sicily was a totally different vibe than the idea I pitched. That didn’t seem right.”

The White Lotus Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

The time between The White Lotus Season 2’s renewal and its premiere was a little more than one year — so if The White Lotus Season 3 happens, you can likely expect it to follow a similar timeline, potentially dropping by winter 2023.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on The White Lotus Season 3 becomes available.