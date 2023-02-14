Whitney Port’s The Hills X The City Reunion Left Fans On “Top Of The World”

Fans of MTV’s OG structured-reality series The Hills will look back fondly at the drama-filled storylines of Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, and Whitney Port — the latter of whom went on to star in her very own spin-off, The City, which followed Port’s move to the Big Apple. Another familiar name to fans of the aforementioned reality shows is that of Kelly Cutrone, Lauren and Whitney’s fierce boss at the fashion PR agency, Peoples’ Revolution. While attending New York Fashion Week 2023, Port bumped into Cutrone backstage during a show, before sharing the ultimate The Hills and The City reunion snap to the delight of longtime fans.

“Reunion with @kellycutrone,” Port wrote in an Instagram caption, along with a photo of the pair. “Huge hug. Friends now. Heart feels lighter,” she added.

Naturally, many were quick to spot the “iconic” reunion snap, and it wasn’t long before fans were calling for a reboot of The City. “We have been waiting for this reunion,” wrote one excited follower on Instagram. “The Kelly of it all. Slay Whitney, slay,” another user commented.

Speaking to MTV back in 2010, Cutrone, who also made appearances on MTV’s The City, revealed that she had “become really close to Whitney” during their years working together. “I wasn't anticipating that in real life,” she explained. “Whitney's become somebody that I'm totally committed to ... I don't like it when people hide behind their dreams because they're afraid. It was clear she wanted to be a designer, so I wanted to help her step out.”

Meanwhile, over on Youtube, Port can be found reacting to MTV’s The Hills, The City, and the series that started it all, Laguna Beach.