Billie Eilish’s Dating History Includes A “Distant” Valentine’s Day

As the youngest person to ever bring home all four major Grammys in one year, Billie Eilish is heading into this year’s awards as a formidable contender. For the 2021 Grammy Awards, everything i wanted is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Months after the prestigious nods, she released her Apple TV+ doc, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, giving further insight into her life, music, and experience with fame. So, Eilish has been pretty busy, and it’s hard to tell if she finds time to date.

We don't know who Eilish is dating because she is committed to keeping that part of her life as private as possible — or at least, only releasing details about it on her terms. For example, her documentary features a glimpse at a past relationship with the 24-year-old rapper 7:AMP, aka Brandon "Q" Adams, but the pair isn't together anymore. As Eilish, 19, said in the documentary, "I just wasn't happy. And I didn't want the same things he wanted, and I don't think that's fair for him." Eilish also appeared upset in footage shot on Valentine’s Day, for which “Q” didn’t give her anything to celebrate, in addition to acting “weird and distant.”

According to the doc, their relationship spanned less than one year, beginning in late 2018 and ending the following summer. In their time together, Eilish appeared on the cover for 7:AMP’s debut album, BLEAUPRO. He seems to be focused more on his music now and less on social media, with only a handful of posts sprinkling his IG feed over the last two years.

Following the short-lived relationship, Eilish’s dedicated fanbase took to social media to criticize 7:AMP, resulting in Eilish telling them to "be nice to people no matter what. Via her Instagram Story, she thanked them "for protecting me." 7:AMP also responded to the criticism via his own Story, writing, "There's always 2 sides to a situation." Currently, his IG comments are disabled.

It isn't surprising that Eilish would prefer her fans stay out of her love life or her ex's comments. In September, she told Capital Breakfast that she wants to keep her relationships as private as possible and that she generally regrets sharing even the smallest pieces with the world. "I definitely want to keep [relationships] private," she said. "I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret. I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it's like 'What if it goes bad?'"

With all that in mind, it seems unlikely that anyone will hear much about who Eilish is dating in the future. If anything does surface, hopefully, it’ll be on her terms.