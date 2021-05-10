Hills Star Justin Bobby Thinks Audrina Patridge & Brody Jenner Will End Up Together

A lot has changed since the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings. When the show premiered, Brody Jenner was still with Kaitlynn Carter, but the two split in 2019. Now, there’s speculation that Brody may be dating his co-star Audrina Patridge because they talk about kissing in the Season 2 promo. Here’s what we know about where things stand.

Why Did Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Break Up?

Brody and Kaitlynn parted ways in August 2019 after five years together. They didn’t reveal the reason for their breakup, but they’ll be getting into the nitty gritty on The Hills: New Beginnings. In a clip for the new season, Kaitlynn places some of the blame on Brody’s drinking habits.

"You drinking was not the only reason, but I just appreciated when you said that the other night and just took some responsibility in front of everyone,” Kaitlynn says. Brody replies, “There were certain things in our marriage that were also driving me to drink more than normal, honestly. Like, the pressure of having kids and stuff like that. So I honestly think that was weighing on me heavily and it was causing me to drink unhealthy amounts." (The two wed in Bali in 2018 but were never legally married in the U.S.).

Brody also explains that it was hard for him to see Kaitlynn almost immediately rebound with a brief but widely publicized romance with Miley Cyrus. “I didn't find out until I saw it in the press,” he says in the clip.

Despite any lingering frustrations, the former couple told Page Six that they’re still close. That’s good for the show, since they had to see each other all the time during filming.

“I always try to maintain a friendship with my exes. You know, at the end of the day, it’s like when you share so much of your life with somebody and you spend six years with somebody literally living together, I mean, you create a real bond,” Brody told Page Six. Kaitlynn added that while there are certainly “exes that you never want to see again,” that wasn’t the case with her and Brody. “It was always important to us, even as we were going through our split, that we remain friends. We share dogs and they’ve been a big priority to both of us,” she said.

Are Brody & Audrina Dating?

Since moving on from Kaitlynn, Brody has been linked to several celebrities, including Josie Canseco and Daniella Grace, per Page Six. But the Audrina rumors are really heating up thanks to the Hills: New Beginnings promo.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the two played coy about what the kiss meant. “Audrina is a great kisser,” Brody said. “We’ve always had chemistry, even in the original show, and she’s just so much fun to be around. For some reason, her and I are always the ones staying up the latest, talking too late. … We’re really, really close.” Audrina added: “Everyone wants the juicy details ... We talk about a lot on this show. … Everyone tune in and watch, you’ll get more information.”

However, Spencer Pratt claimed to Us Weekly that Brody also kissed Kristin Cavallari at some point in the season, so perhaps he’s just having fun with his co-stars. “It’s been nice to be able to film on the show and be single and be able to kind of get out there and just be myself,” Brody told Page Six.

But maybe things will change. Audrina’s ex Justin Bobby told Us Weekly that he thinks Brody and Audrina will eventually get together. “I think they’re cute together. They’re very natural and they stay up all night talking to each other,” he said. “They’re going to end up with each other.”