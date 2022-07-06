Wimbledon has always been home to the rising stars of tennis, especially when it comes to British talent like Emma Raducanu and last-remaining Brit in this year’s competition, Cameron Norrie. Winning his quarter-final match on Jul. 5, Norrie is now set to play world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic in their semi-final game on Friday, July 8. And it hasn’t just been the 26-year-old athlete that’s taken Wimbledon by storm, but his girlfriend cheering from the stands too. Here’s everything to know about Louise Jacobi and her relationship with Norrie.

Hailing from New Zealand, Jacobi is a fashion textile designer and worked with high-end brand Calvin Klein before moving on to launch the New York-based company Please Don't Touch.Another product of Jacobi’s love for style (and the natural environment) is her co-founded luxury and home accessories brand, Studio Virgo.

And the 24-year-old designer hasn’t shied away from showing off her bold style on the Wimbledon courts, as she was spotted sporting a bright fuchsia jumpsuit as she cheered her boyfriend from the stands on Jul. 3. It’s not uncommon to see Jacobi and Norrie together on Instagram, either. Jacobi has been by Norrie’s side for the past two years. Since the couple went public with their relationship in 2019, they have travelled around the world together, and she has supported him at many major tennis tournaments.

Jacobi shared a kiss with Norrie on the court in October 2021, after he won the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, which led him to leave with a historic tournament win and an £880,000 cash prize.

Norrie’s family seems to have embraced Jacobi too, as the tennis player’s mother said: “She has a calm about her. I think she’s been good for him and they are able to talk about other things away from the court. Cameron is a bright boy, and you have got to have other interests in life otherwise you would go mad.”