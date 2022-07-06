Celebrity

8 Celebrity Couples That Made Their Romantic Debut At Wimbledon

From Maya Jama and Ben Simmons to Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson, Centre Court is an ideal romantic setting for many.

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson at Wimbledon in 2021
Getty Images/Karwai Tang
By Sophie McEvoy

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge shared a smooch at Wimbledon 2022. And they just so happened to be sitting behind Sturridge’s ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child, Sienna Miller.

Meanwhile, Miller — who refers to Sturridge as her “best friend” — looked smitten with her boyfriend Oli Green.

Getty/Karwai Tang

Getty/Karwai Tang

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor made their short-lived relationship official at the tennis tournament in 2021. When the couple weren’t watching Roger Federer’s match against Cameron Norrie, they stared lovingly at one another.

Getty/Karwai Tang

