Danny Walters Is Keeping His Relationship On The DL (Sort Of)

After a two-year break, Danny Walters made a surprise return to EastEnders on Dec. 13. The actor plays the part of Keanu Taylor and, before his 2020 exit from the show, he was embroiled in a showdown with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) that resulted in some heartbreaking deaths. Taylor also had an affair with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) that further complicated his character’s storyline. With his return to EastEnders, we know what Walters is up to in his working life, but what about behind the scenes? Is he dating someone and, if so, who?

The 29-year-old British actor is reportedly in a relationship with a fellow small screen star. The Mirror reports that Walters is dating Maddi Faircloth, a data analyst and artist who appeared on Channel 4’s reality show, Shipmates. Early in January, the actor shared a picture on Instagram of himself and a woman at the Champneys Spa resort, but her face was turned away from the camera. However, it seems the mystery woman was in fact Faircloth.

In an interview with Daily Mail, a source reported that, “Danny is smitten with Maddi but wanted to keep the relationship low profile.” The personal also revealed that the pair spent Christmas 2021 together and “Everyone is chuffed to bits for them as they get on so well.”

Since then Walters has shared more pictures with Faircloth on his social media but still refrains from tagging her. Whether it’s a date at Turkish restaurant Kervan Kitchen, a summer holiday in Amsterdam, or a rendezvous in Sorrento — the pair are always seen dressed to the nines and looking adorable together. In the most recent picture, the reality star is wearing a sea green floor-length dress with a Louis Vuitton bag while Walters looks dapper in a beige suit and tan loafers.

Before dating Faircloth, Walters was in a five-year-long relationship with Lily Smith. When they broke up in 2019, a source told The Sun, “Danny and Lily still have a lot of respect for each other, but want to spend time concentrating on their own goals."