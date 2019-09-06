Jessica Chastain’s Husband Completely Changed Her Mind About Marriage

Jessica Chastain keeps her private life pretty private, but she did have a relatively publicized wedding in 2017. Her husband is Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, who she started dating in 2012. It's unclear how exactly the two met, but it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that Passi de Preposulo's high fashion job had something to do with it.

In 2009, Chastain's husband was the director of public relations at Armani. Chastain exclusively wore Armani for her role in A Most Violent Year, but it's unclear whether or not Passi de Preposulo had a hand in brokering that collaboration. Later, he worked for Moncler — yet another Italian apparel company — which makes sense given his strong, prestigious roots in the country.

Passi de Preposulo's family owns Villa Tiepolo Passi, a stunning estate with rich history near Venice in the Northern Italy city of Treviso. According to the villa's website, his family's heritage in the region can be traced way back to 973 — yes, you read that correctly, the year 973.

In the early 1300s, the de Preposulos — as they were known at the time — established themselves as a part of the aristocracy. The estates's website notes that they "held important civic and religious positions in Bergamo and acted as direct interlocutors with the emperor." After one member of their family helped broker peace between two local factions, people began adding "pas" (the word in the region for "peace") to their name, which eventually evolved into "Passi."

The family became the owners of Villa Tiepolo Passi in the mid-1800s, but it's actually been around since the beginning of the 16th century, as their website notes. Today, they make their own prosecco there — Prosecco di Villa Tiepolo Passi — and offer guided tours of the villa. You can even stay in a luxurious apartment in one of the outbuildings on the estate, though it's unclear exactly how much that would set you back.

Chastain and Passi de Preposulo tied the knot at Villa Tiepolo Passi in 2017. A few months later, Chastain told the Wall Street Journal that though she'd never pictured herself walking down the aisle, meeting Passi de Preposulo changed her mind.

"When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in," Chastain told the outlet. "And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating — and he’s worth celebrating."