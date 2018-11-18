There's big news for Jessica Chastain, and this time it's not Oscar-related. Jessica Chastain reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, and it's a baby girl. According to Entertainment Tonight, the baby was born via surrogate, and she's named Giulietta Passi Chastain. The couple did not make the parenthood news public at first, and, according to multiple reports, their baby daughter is reportedly 4-months-old. This is big news for the longtime couple who have been together for six years and officially tied the knot in 2017. Bustle reached out to Chastain's representative for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The baby news may come as a surprise for fans, but the latest reports are not the first to speculate that Chastain and Passi de Preposulo are now parents. According to Us Weekly, Chastain was spotted pushing a stroller while walking to the set of Eve in Boston back in October, which first sparked baby rumors. Days later, Passi de Preposulo was seen carrying a baby car seat into a hotel with Chastain. In November, the two stars reportedly took their daughter to a pediatrician appointment in New York City, according to Page Six. The actor's daughter has also reportedly traveled along with her mom to Paris, where Chastain was part of an inaugural tree lighting ceremony at Galeries Lafayette.

Chastain and Passi de Preposulo have largely kept their personal life private. The couple began dating in 2012, according to People. It's not clear how the two met, but he works in high fashion, which means he likely works with high-profile actors sometimes. Passi de Preposulo began his career working for Armani, and he's now an executive for the brand Moncler.

In 2015, Chastain opened up about her relationship in an interview for the first time with W Magazine. "He's a gentleman," she told the publication. "And that’s very important to me. He's from an old-school Italian family. No one in his family has ever been divorced!" Passi de Preposulo is part of an Italian Noble Family, according to People. The aristocracy is no longer recognized by the Italian government, but the family still manages the Villa Tiepolo Passi estate, which holds exclusive events and makes Prosecco.

As reported by People, Chastain and Passi de Preposulo got married on the Italian aristocrat's family estate in Treviso, Italy in June of 2017. The couple also held a star-studded reception in Venice. The Zero Dark Thirty actor has kept the relationship under wraps, though she does occasionally post pictures with her husband on social media. In 2017, Chastain shared a picture with Passi de Preposulo on Valentine's Day, and it was captioned: "Some things are worth the wait" with heart emojis. She also shared a selfie with her husband and Katy Perry in 2017, and earlier that year posted a spooky couple's Halloween costume.

It's not clear how much Chastain and Passi de Preposulo will share from their lives as parents. In the past, Chastain has offered small glimpses on Instagram, and it's possible the star will open up about motherhood online in the future. Either way, it's clear that this couple is happy together, and welcoming their daughter to the family is definitely an exciting next step for them.