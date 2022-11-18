Jill Scott & Her Fiancée Share A Passion For All Things Coffee

Following the Women's Euro 2022 Championship final in the summer of 2022, that saw the England Lionesses secure a glorious 2-1 victory over Germany, former footballer Jill Scott has become a household name in the sport. A few weeks after her Euro’s glory, in Aug. 2022, Scott bid “farewell” to football and announced her retirement from the women’s game. Since then, Scott appears to be enjoying any post-football opportunities that come her way, the most recent being ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! But, what else is there to know about the England Lioness, and who is Jill Scott’s partner?

As per OK!, the I’m a Celeb star is currently in a long-term relationship with Shelly Unitt — the younger sister of the former women’s England player, Rachel Unitt. As of 2022, the couple have been together for six years, and in March 2020, Scott and Unitt announced their engagement.

Confirming the engagement on Instagram at the time, Scott shared a heartwarming photo of her fiancée enjoying a cup of coffee while showing off her sparkling engagement ring. “The best coffee so far,” the former England star wrote in a caption.

Continuing with the coffee theme, Unitt and Scott later opened the Boxx2Boxx coffee shop in Manchester in April 2021. During her I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! stint, Scott opened up about the couple’s decision to go into business together.

“When I was with Shelly, for two years I was travelling. She was in Walsall, so some days I was up at 6 a.m. trying to get a train in. I didn’t do it all the time,” Scott told her fellow I’m a Celeb campmates. “She started helping out in a coffee shop in lockdown and we decided to get the shop.”