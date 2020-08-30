Ra-ra, ah-ah-ah, roma-roma-ma, Lady Gaga is far from being caught in a bad romance. Who Lady Gaga is dating isn't a mystery by any means. She's been linked to Michael Polansky since December 2019, and it appears the two are still going strong, even during quarantine. Overall, the couple keeps their relationship pretty private, but Gaga does shares photos of her boyfriend on Instagram from time to time.

According to Us Weekly, Gaga and Polansky were first seen kissing on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas. It wasn't until Feb. 3 that the "Rain on Me" artist confirmed her relationship with Polansky. Next to an Instagram of Gaga sitting on his lap, she wrote, "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!" Since then, the singer has shared snippets of their romance on social media, including a post celebrating Valentine's Day. In March, she shared three different photos with Polansky looking very happy.

Like many others, Gaga and Polansky have been quarantining together. Back in March she shared a bit about their time in self-quarantine and wrote that they were, "Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves." While he hasn't showed up on Gaga's Instagram since April 18, on Aug. 24, she posted a selfie and shared she was "making dinner with love," which seemed to be her way of referring to Polansky.

Unlike Gaga, Polansky isn't in the entertainment industry, but rather a Harvard graduate and the CEO of the Parker Group. According to ELLE, he's in charge of Facebook co-founder Sean Parker's Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. He's been CEO for The Parker Group since September 2009, per his LinkedIn.

Page Six reported in February that the two may have met thanks to The Parker Group. "People are saying Gaga would have met him through events Sean Parker has hosted at his house, including the launch and other events for the foundation," a source told the publication. "Sean also had a party for his birthday in LA in December and both Gaga and Michael were there."

However and whenever they actually met doesn't really matter, because Gaga and Polansky are still going strong. In the words of Gaga, "I’ve got a STUPID love."