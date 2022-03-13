Celebrity Style

All The Best Looks From The 2022 BAFTA Awards

See the boldest hues, and frothiest trains.

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Sam Rogers
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
All the stars were out for the 2022 BAFTA Awards. Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey made a brilliant quip about clothes coming off and the rest of the ceremony was much of a blur, but here are the best dressed of the night.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Emma Watson’s tumbling tulle Oscar de la Renta look was peak Y2K-chic.

