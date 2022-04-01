In early 2020, reality star Natalia Zoppa entered the Winter Love Island villa during the show's notorious Casa Amor twist. Since leaving the ITV2 hit, the former islander’s love life has continued to pique the interest of fans, especially after she was linked to a high-profile Premier League footballer. But, who is Love Island’s Natalia Zoppa dating now?

As per the Daily Mail, Zoppa began dating long-term boyfriend Hass Saleh following her Love Island stint. In early 2022, the couple was still going strong and jetted off together on holiday to Dubai. However, as The Sun reported, the couple split in March 2022 following a series of heated rows, and in the wake of publicity surrounding England footballer Jack Grealish, who previously slid into Zoppa’s Instagram DMs back in March 2021.

Grealish reportedly sent the Love Island star a waving hand emoji, which prompted Saleh to upload a TikTok video calling out the Manchester City player. “As if today couldn’t get any weirder, the best player in the ­Premier League tried to chat up my missus,” Saleh said in the social media clip.

Speaking to The Sun at the time, an insider explained that Saleh’s response to the direct message was in jest, and he “thought it was a good opportunity for her to draw attention to her social media and OnlyFans.”

Commenting on the pair’s recent split, an insider told The Sun that friends and family are “really surprised” by their break-up, adding, “at one point it looked like they would get married.” They continued: “At the end of the day they were on different pages and it wasn’t going to work out long run. She’s moved out of their home and is back living with her mum for the moment.”

The source went on to disclose that, although Saleh originally found Grealish’s message funny, he “constantly mocked about it and it was just another nail in the coffin for them.” Amid reports of the couple’s breakup, Zoppa unfollowed Hass on social media and deleted all photographs of her ex-boyfriend from their recent Dubai trip.