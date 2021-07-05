Jack Grealish Has A Bit Of A Bumpy Relationship History

Originally a midfielder for Aston Villa, Jack Grealish has quickly become one of the England squad’s most popular players. Despite being subbed for the Ukraine match on July 3, the footballer as a major fan favourite – especially after he was introduced to the pitch during the second half on June 29 and set up a goal for Harry Kane that cemented England’s win against Germany. But does Grealish have a significant other supporting him in the stands?

Of course he does. Grealish is dating model Sasha Attwood, who has been described as his “secret weapon” for success on the pitch by a source in The Sun. Per OK online, the couple originally met as teenagers while studying at St Peter’s Roman Catholic Church School in Solihull, and have been together since 2014, reports the Daily Mail. Attwood, who was reportedly scouted as a model when she was 13-years-old, is represented by Industry Model Management.

Grealish and Attwood have been relatively private about their relationship, but according to The Sun they recently went through a “rocky patch”. This may be in relation to a bit of drama in March 2021, when Grealish reportedly sent a direct message to Love Island’s Natalia Zoppa before being called out by her boyfriend Hass Saleh on TikTok. “As if today couldn’t get any weirder, the best player in the Premier League tried to chat up my missus!” he said in the video.

While neither Grealish nor Attwood have commented on the situation, a source told The Sun that the couple is “back on track”. The source continued, “Sasha is his secret weapon off the pitch and will support him no matter what. They’re both very close to each other.”

Attwood has been a regular face at England’s matches over the Euros, most recently sporting her BF’s England shirt with a pair of Alexander Wang shorts prior to England’s win over Croatia.