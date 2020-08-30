Following the rapper's multiple nominations for the MTV VMAs, fans may be wondering, who is Megan Thee Stallion dating, and will that person be supporting her during the award show? Megan has been linked to several high-profile rappers in the past, including Moneybagg Yo and G-Eazy, but she hasn't gone public with any current relationship. In fact, the "WAP" rapper has largely kept her love life out of interviews, and isn't likely to appear on any virtual red carpets with a partner on Sunday.

In July of 2019, Megan The Stallion made her relationship with "All Dat" collaborator MoneyBagg Yo Instagram official, sharing photos of the two stars together and appearing on an Instagram Live. However the two appeared to part ways shortly after, and the rapper never addressed their dating publicly. In January, Moneybagg Yo confirmed the split with Megan was mutual during an appearance on the podcast Rap Life Radio With Ebro Darden, saying the relationship just "didn't work" and that he will "always wish her the best."

Megan has squashed several dating rumors over the past year as well. In February, she was spotted with G-Eazy at a Super Bowl party, sparking dating speculation on social media, as per Billboard. However, the "Savage" rapper shut down G-Eazy dating rumors on Twitter, writing: "Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out but I am not f*cking G Eazy." Earlier in Dec. of 2019, Megan Thee Stallion was also linked to Wiz Khalifa, but quickly shut down those rumors on Instagram as well, denying the romance in a reply to a comment suggesting she might be involved with her "Y U Mad" collaborator.

This year has been a breakout year for the rapper, whose latest single "WAP" debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. "WAP" is the second No.1 song for Megan, as "Savage" also topped the charts in May. On Aug. 29, Megan Thee Stallion performed a virtual concert for fans, collaborating with Jaquel Knight, who worked with Beyoncé on her Coachella performance, as per Pitchfork. She's also won numerous awards, including a BET Award for Album of the Year, and in Dec. of 2019, a Powerhouse Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Megan Thee Stallion will potentially take home even more awards at the VMAs, which will take place on Aug. 30 at 8 pm EST on MTV. The rapper and performer is nominated for four awards, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video for "Savage," and Song of the Summer for "WAP."