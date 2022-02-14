Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most important players of Super Bowl LVI, but he’s about to take on an even more significant role very soon: a father. The Los Angeles Rams player has been dating girlfriend Lauren Wood for more than two years, and the couple are preparing to welcome their first child, who is expected to arrive any minute. Beckham Jr. even told reporters on Feb. 12 that he’s “on standby” in case Wood goes into labor while he’s playing on the field on Super Bowl Sunday.

The couple revealed that Wood was pregnant with their first child in November 2021 by posting an Instagram slideshow of Beckham Jr. caressing her baby bump.

