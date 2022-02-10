Everything To Know About The 2022 Super Bowl & National Anthem Schedule

Yet another Super Bowl is upon us, and no matter what kind of viewer you are, there’s something to look forward to. Maybe you’re a die-hard Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals fan, or maybe you’re just here for the memes and music. After all, the halftime show alone features a packed house of (take a breath) Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Eminem — but they’re not the only high-profile performers worth tuning in for. Four-time Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton will also be taking the stage ahead of the big game to sing the national anthem. “Literally two years ago, this wasn’t even a possibility for me and now I'm singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl,” Guyton told Entertainment Tonight of the honor, adding that she was “completely blown away and grateful.”

Whatever you’re watching for, one thing is certain: knowing when the 2022 Super Bowl and national anthem starts is essential to planning the perfect viewing experience (aka, timing your snacks or ordering your Super Bowl wings). To that end, here’s everything you should know about the 2022 Super Bowl start time, the national anthem performance schedule, and how to tune in for it all.

What Time Does The Super Bowl Start?

If you’re a passionate football fan, you’re probably most curious about the Super Bowl kickoff time — especially if either the Rams or Bengals are your home team. The 2022 Super Bowl starts at a standard 6:30 p.m. ET, according to NBC Sports. The pre-game entertainment begins earlier, though, which is why the Super Bowl’s start time is officially listed as 6 p.m. ET by the network.

In addition to watching the Super Bowl on TV, you can also stream it with Peacock Premium. If you have a cable login, you can watch the big game via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

What Time Is The National Anthem At The Super Bowl?

James Devaney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, there’s a good chance you want to catch the performances ahead of the big game, too — especially since this year’s singer is one of country’s most exciting rising stars. Guyton will perform “just before kickoff,” according to NBC Sports, after Jhené Aiko sings “America the Beautiful.” If you’re setting your DVR, you’ll see that the Super Bowl festivities officially start at 6 p.m. ET — so for the full experience, it’s best to play it safe and settle in by then.

As Guyton told ET, there’s a special significance to singing *this* specific song, on *this* specific stage. “There's so much division in this country and there’s so much that is happening, it’s hard,” she said. “This is a moment that I get to be that Black girl from Texas that gets to stand on that stage and sing and hopefully unite the country. I'm going to have a choir behind me and it’s all the faces of America. This is the America that I would be proud to wave my American flag emoji for.”

If you want to hear more of Guyton’s powerful vocals after her Super Bowl national anthem performance, her debut album, “Remember Her Name,” is out now and up for three Grammys this year.