Vanessa Bauer Is Reportedly Dating Her Dancing On Ice Partner

Professional dancer, ice skater, and acrobat Vanessa Bauer has been a constant fan favourite on Dancing On Ice since her debut in 2018. Kicking things off with Jake Quickenden, Bauer made quite the impact and the duo went on to be crowned winners of her first season. Before her time on the dancing reality show, Bauer performed at the luxurious ice rink on board one of the biggest cruise ships in the world, HMS Harmony Of The Seas. Over the years, the dancer has been paired with several famous faces including Love Island’s Wes Nelson. Romance rumours plagued them when they were partnered on Dancing On Ice. But who is the professional ice skater currently linked to?

Well, while nothing is confirmed, there are reports that Bauer may be linked with her current dance partner, reality TV star Joey Essex. A source reportedly told The Sun, “Joey and Vanessa have grown close incredibly quickly. Right now they have managed to keep everything professional but it’s safe to say they are both super flirty.” The same source also mentioned that Essex hopes to invite the 26-year-old dancer for drinks with his friends after the show.

When presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield quizzed the duo on their alleged romance, Essex said, “I’m not confirming anything.” However on Good Morning Britain, the TOWIE star said, “There’s a bit of flirting going on, I’m single, Vanessa’s single. We go to the ice rink every day. It’s cold, you’ve got to keep each other warm, so that’s it really.” Bauer, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the reports in any solo interviews. Bustle has contacted representatives of both stars for comment.

Either way, the duo appear to be loving their time together on Dancing On Ice. After recently performing a routine as Grease’s Danny and Sandy, Bauer went on Instagram to thank fans. “I grew up listening to the Grease songs during ice skating training, so to choreograph a routine to play up Joey’s strengths and perform this as Danny & Sandy last night was a dream come true. Thank you for getting us through for another week of our journey,” she wrote.