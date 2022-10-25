Joey Essex Is Rumoured To Be Dating A Love Island Favourite

Having appeared in the likes of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Ex on the Beach, and the show that kick-started his career, The Only Way is Essex, reality TV star Joey Essex is no stranger to sharing his life on camera. Naturally, Essex’s love life has also become a source of great intrigue among fans, especially after enjoying multiple celebrity romances in the public eye. But, who is Joey Essex dating?

The Dancing On Ice star isn’t currently known to be dating anyone, and his social media activity doesn’t offer any indication, either. However, following the 2022 Pride of Britain Awards on Oct. 24, Essex was photographed sharing a backstage kiss with Love Island’s Maura Higgins — sparking rumours of a romance between the reality stars. As per the Daily Mail, the pair were seen getting cosy at the annual ceremony in London, before leaving the Grosvenor House venue together in the same taxi.

As Love Island fans will recall, Higgins rose to fame during her 2019 stint on the hit ITV2 reality-dating series. Bustle has reached out to both Essex and Higgins’ representatives for comment.

As mentioned, the TOWIE alum has dated and been romantically linked to a string of famous faces over the past decade. As per The Sun, these include fellow reality stars Sam Faires, Amber Turner, Stephanie Pratt, and Lorena Medina. In early 2020, Essex was also rumoured to be dating singer Rita Ora, the same year he enjoyed a whirlwind fling with model Brenda Santos.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Speaking in the BBC documentary Joey Essex: Grief and Me, which explores the long-term effects of the passing of his mother, Essex revealed that he often struggles to maintain relationships.

“I’ve had loads of relationships but I always end up pushing them away,” he told therapist Stephen Blumenthal in the 2022 doc. “I think that my life has been too painful for a person to be with, because I don’t want to put them through what I’ve been through. So I push them away, I push away happiness.”

In the emotional programme, the reality star opened up further about the fear of being abandoned by a loved one. “Imagine if I was with someone and I had kids with them and I really did love that person and then she left me.” He continued: “I wouldn’t know what to do. I’m already thinking we’re going to break up before we’re together.”