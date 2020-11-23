Vanessa Hudgens' Reported New Boyfriend Is A Professional Baseball Player

Nearly 10 months after splitting with boyfriend Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens is reportedly dating baseball player Cole Tucker. According to Daily Mail, Hudgens was spotted with Tucker outside a restaurant in Los Angeles over the weekend, only a few days after teasing a date night on Instagram. In photos obtained by the outlet, the pair appeared to cozy up to one other outside the Canyon Country Store, further fueling dating speculation.

Tucker, a 24-year old shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates, has not yet addressed the relationship rumors. However, Hudgens teased that she is back in the dating game on Instagram over the weekend. "Date night," she wrote alongside a photo of her holding a rose to her face. And although the post didn't reveal the mystery man, these new photos from their dinner date of them laughing, holding hands, and hugging at a valet stand suggest that he might just be the guy.

In January, US Weekly confirmed that Hudgens split with Butler after nine years together. The two sparked breakup speculation weeks prior when the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor appeared to have missed Hudgens' birthday celebration in early December. It also seemed that the two decided to spend the holidays apart.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again star briefly dated Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma in January, but an anonymous source told Us Weekly that the fling was casual and an opportunity for "Vanessa to talk to, flirt with and get attention from a new guy." Before Butler, Hudgens was in a relationship with High School Musical co-star Zac Efron from 2005 to 2010. The two met on the set of the popular Disney movie but didn't start dating until two years later. After their split, an anonymous source told People that the two were "100 percent still good friends."

Hudgens met Butler on the set of HSM as well, but they didn't reconnect until five years later, according to Daily Mail. The romance between Hudgens and Tucker remains unconfirmed, but if the two are dating, it will be one of the actor's first long-term relationships that did not begin on the set of the Disney musical.