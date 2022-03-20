Over the years, Wim Hof has become somewhat of a household name for undertaking some of life’s most daring challenges. He has set numerous Guinness World Records for his incredible ability to withstand sub-zero temperatures for long periods of time. Now, the Dutch daredevil is coming to the BBC this spring. Co-hosting with This Morning’s Holly Willoughby, the 62-year-old’s new show Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof will see the athlete train eight celebrities, including Professor Green and Gabby Logan, to help them complete a series of challenges in freezing temperatures. Here’s everything you need to know about Wim Hof.

Who Is Wim Hof?

Wim Hof is a Dutch daredevil who is known as “The Ice Man”. He was born in Sittard, Limburg, and has eight siblings. At just 17 years old, he got the sudden urge to jump into the freezing water in Beatrixpark Canal, in Amsterdam. On Mar. 16, 2000, Hof set his first ever record for the farthest swim under ice, with a distance of...wait for it, 57.5 metres. But that didn’t come without risk. In a test run the previous day, Hof’s corneas began to freeze as he swam, meaning he was actually swimming blind. He started to lose conscious until a diver saved him.

How Many Records Does Wim Hof Hold?

As it stands, Hof currently holds an impressive 26 world records, including a world record for the world’s longest ice bath. Other feats includes climbing Mount Everest in just a pair of shorts, and running a marathon in the Namibian Desert without a drop of water.

What Else Has Wim Hof Been In?

If Hof’s name still isn’t ringing a bell, you might have spotted him in VICE’s Iceman documentary in 2015, where he leads Matt Shea and Daisy-May Hudson on a psychedelic journey across Europe, climbing a freezing cold mountain in just a pair of shorts. He also hosts a podcast, The Wim Hof Method, where he has interviewed big name guests, including Russell Brand and Joe Rogan.

When Can We Next See Wim Hof On TV?

Hof is the star and host of a brand new reality TV show called Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof which is set to air on the BBC One this spring. The BBC has shared the exact release date at the time of writing. According to the BBC, the show follows a group of celebrities on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure where they are put through a range of tests that challenge both their physical and mental health. Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack, the show features celebrities including Professor Green, Gabby Logan MBE, Patrice Ezra, Alfie Boa, and Tamzin Outhwaite.

A spin-off to the show, Munya And Filly Get Chilly, will also air on BBC Three which will see presenters and viral comedy stars, Munya Chawawa and Yung Filly, embark on the mission to brave sub-zero temperatures and take on Hof’s challenges, from breathing exercises to ice baths and beyond. It’s a challenge you won’t want to miss.

Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof will air on BBC One this spring.