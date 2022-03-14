This Morning viewers may be surprised to see show regular Holly Willoughby missing from their screens alongside TV partner Phillip Schofield. The 41-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on Mar. 13, mere hours before she was due to host the Dancing On Ice semi-finals with Schofield. Now fans have been left wondering, when is Holly Willoughby returning to her presenting roles on This Morning and Dancing On Ice?

Schofield announced the news of Willoughby’s absence during the Sunday, Mar. 13 live broadcast, which he had to present alone, stating: “As you can see, Holly isn’t here tonight. We found out just a few hours ago that she’s tested positive for Covid. I know what it’s like to watch this show from home. It is really weird. Holly, get well soon. Lots of love.”

Willoughby’s absence is something Schofield can definitely relate to after he previously tested for COVID-19 at the end of January, forcing him to miss presenting duties. However, some Dancing On Ice fans have accused ITV of sexism since Stephen Mulhern was brought on as a replacement host for the show when Schofield was off sick. Now, viewers want to know why Willoughby wasn’t replaced for the Sunday, Mar. 13 show.

While it is no longer a legal requirement to isolate following a positive test in the UK, the current government advice recommends the public to stay at home and avoid contact with others. As a result, Willoughby will not be joining Schofield on This Morning as she continues to isolate due to her positive lateral flow test.

Instead, Josie Gibson has stepped in to fill the TV presenter’s seat while she recovers. Meanwhile, Alison Hammond and Rochelle Humes are also reported to be potential replacements, especially as Humes has previously filled in for Willoughby when she left to present Season 18 of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here. However, some Dancing On Ice fans have accused ITV of sexism since a replacement host for This Morning was quickly called in when Schofield caught the virus.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait too long before Willoughby is back to work and gracing our screens once again. In a statement released by a Dancing On Ice spokesperson, it was confirmed that the mother-of-three would be back in time for the show’s live final. “We look forward to Holly returning for the Dancing on Ice Live Final,” they said.

The Dancing On Ice final will take place on Mar. 27, with performer Regan Gascoigne, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and ballroom professional Brendan Cole fighting for the crown.