Troy Bolton may have been a one woman type of guy, but Zac Efron has been known to play the field. The actor's dating life has been playing out in the public eye since he was a teenager, so it's no surprise if you’re wondering who Zac Efron is dating. Vanessa Valladares is currently in the spotlight as Efron’s latest rumored love interest and the two can’t seem to keep their hands off each other — they were most recently spotted holding hands on Sept. 4 in Australia’s Byron Bay, New South Wales. Bustle reached out to representatives for Efron but did not receive an immediate response.

Efron and Valladares, an Australian model, were also seen together in early September during a ski vacation together in Thredbo, according to photos obtained by the Herald Sun (via The Daily Mail). They reportedly met in July while Valladares was waitressing at Byron Bay’s General Store & Cafe, per People. And according to The Daily Mail, Valladares quit her job and is now staying with Efron at Belongil Beach. Other than that, not much is publicly known about Valladares, though if reports are to be believed, her relationship with Efron is going strong. In August, TMZ also reported that Efron was looking to move to Byron Bay especially since it’s a mainly paparazzi-free area and he’s ready to escape the Hollywood spotlight.

"Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together,” a source reportedly told People of their budding relationship. The insider added, “You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house.”

Before Valladares, Efron publicly dated his High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens. Since they called it quits in 2010, he’s been linked to a handful of celebs, including Prodigal Son star Halston Sage, who co-starred in Neighbors with Efron in 2014, actor Michelle Rodriguez, his Baywatch co-star Alexandra Daddario, his Greatest Showman co-star Rebecca Ferguson, and Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro. But in January of 2020, Us Weekly reported that not only had the actor split with Bro, but rekindled his relationship with Sage. A source reportedly told Us Weekly that Sage and Efron were "in a serious relationship and in love," adding, "They spent the holidays together." Reps for Sage denied the reports to Bustle in February. Regardless of his reported dating history, it seems he’s now moved on with Valladares.