After two twisty seasons, the third and final installment of Netflix’s Who Killed Sara? premieres on May 18. While the Spanish-language series has been a ratings hit for the streaming giant, the show won’t return for Season 4. But Netflix has promised the new seven episodes will be its “most surprising and explosive yet,” and that “all those questions asked throughout the series will be answered.”

Who Killed Sara? follows Álex Guzmán (Manolo Cardona), a man who wrongfully spent 18 years in prison for the murder of his sister, Sara (Ximena Lamadrid). In the first two seasons, both released in Spring 2021, Alex seeks revenge on the people who he believes killed her, but finds various red herrings and conflicts of interest along the way. Season 2 ends with a cliffhanger, when Nicandro (Martín Saracho) reveals during a mysterious phone call that “it was really us” who committed the crime. The identity of “us” and that group’s motive is an additional mystery for Season 3.

According to Netflix, more than 55 million households streamed Who Killed Sara? in the four weeks following Season 1’s March 2021 premiere. At the time, it was the streamer’s most popular non-English language title ever, and it spent several weeks on Netflix’s Top 10 list across 87 countries including the United States, Germany, Israel, Brazil, and France.

“It is well-written, and I think it helps that it is full of suspense and mystery,” Cardona told Variety last year about the show’s success. “It combines the best of Agatha Christie with lots of action, romance, and drama, and it also touches on taboo subjects that perhaps had not been explored in Latino TV in this way.”

Though Who Killed Sara? won’t return for Season 4, creator José Ignacio “Chascas” Valenzuela has similar projects in the works, and in October 2021, he signed a three-year deal with Netflix. “I am committed to telling stories that will continue to excite fans in Latin America and across the world just like Who Killed Sara? did,” the Chilean screenwriter told Variety, “where nothing is what it seems.”