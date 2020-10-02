Meet The Real Camille Behind Her Emily In Paris Character

Camille Razat got to keep her real first name when she played Camille on Emily in Paris. The moniker is quintessentially French, which fits both the character and the actor perfectly. On the Netflix series, Camille becomes instant friends with Lily Collins' titular character after they meet at a flower stand. Razat also bonded with her co-stars in similarly quick fashion, if her posts on Instagram are any indication. "Love my girls," Razat captioned a photo of her, Collins, and Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, in a snapshot from behind the scenes.

Emily in Paris is Razat's first major American series, as she's mostly acted in French-language projects like the police thriller show Disparue (The Disappearance) and a small role in the film The 15:17 to Paris. When she's not acting, Razat is a model for the prominent French agency Premium Models, modeling for brands like Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and French Vanity Fair.

French people wearing berets may be a stereotype, but it's also accurate for Razat. She has several pictures on her Instagram featuring the chic headwear:

Razat already has 30,000 Instagram followers thanks to her French fame, but just as Emily's social media engagement grew when she traveled to Paris on Emily in Paris, Razat's celebrity is sure to flourish once American audiences get to know her too. After all, who doesn't want stylish French beret selfies showing up on their feed?