One of the most ferocious feuds in fiction is about to get underway on House of the Dragon. For several weeks, the Game of Thrones spinoff showed the dissipation of Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower’s (Olivia Cook) friendship. At the end of Episode 8, it seemed as though the former friends had the opportunity to set aside their scorn and unite their families as one. However, with Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) usurping the throne from Rhaenyra in Episode 9, it would appear that there’s no going back for the Westerosi royals.

The impending Targaryen civil war is what’s known as the Dance of the Dragons in George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood. In their endless battle for the Iron Throne, the once great house will ultimately cannibalize itself. The earliest signs of the schism can be traced back to Rhaenyra’s marriage to Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan). Days before she wed, Rhaenyra implored her father to remove Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) as Hand of the King. The decision ostracized Alicent, but things were made even worse after the young queen learned that Rhaenyra had lied about being intimate with both Daemon (Matt Smith) and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel).

Alicent would later attend Rhaenyra’s wedding in a striking green gown, the same color as her house’s banner. When House Hightower means to call its banners to war, they light their high tower with a green flame. This is where Alicent and Aegon II’s supporters earned their name, “the greens.” Conversely, Rhaenyra and her supporters become known as “the blacks.”

In Martin’s book, the titles of the greens and the blacks originated at the opening feast of a tourney. At the feast, Rhaenyra was wearing a red and black gown, while Alicent was wearing her signature shade of green, and each character became synonymous with their respective color. As the civil war began, the divided supporters of the realm threw their support behind each queen, identifying as either blacks or greens.

Ollie Upton / HBO

Who Sides With Alicent’s Team Greens?

In House of the Dragon Episode 9, the prominent members of the greens are Alicent Hightower, Otto Hightower, and Ser Criston Cole. Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall), Jasper Wylde (Paul Kennedy), Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), and Grand Maester Orwyle (Kurt Egyiawan) also throw their combined support behind Alicent’s cause. Arryk Cargyll (Luke Tittensor), one of the twins searching King’s Landing for Aegon II, goes on to serve on the Kingsguard. And though he’s yet to have resurfaced on the show, Tyland’s brother Jason (Jefferson Hall) is also part of the greens.

In addition to the Lannisters, other familiar Game of Thrones families join the greens’ crusade in the book, including Lord Borros Baratheon of Storm’s End, Lord Grover Tully of Riverrun, and Ser Simon Strong of Harrenhal.

Unsurprisingly, the rest of Alicent’s family joins the greens as well. Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Helaena (Phia Saban) are both on Aegon II’s side. Helaena and Aegon II’s children — Jaehaerys, Jaehaera, and Maelor — support the greens, as does Daeron Targaryen, the youngest son of Viserys and Alicent.

Ollie Upton/HO

Who Sides With Rhaenyra’s Team Blacks?

While House of the Dragon hasn’t revealed Rhaenyra’s reaction to her father’s death and Aegon II’s coronation, we already have a good idea of who’ll be supporting the princess’ claim to the Iron Throne. Based on the direction of the show and the source material, Daemon, Rhaenys (Eve Best), and Corlys (Steve Toussaint) all choose to support the Targaryen Princess. As do her and Daemon’s heirs, including Jacaerys (Harry Collett), Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), Joffrey, Baela (Bethany Antonia), Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell), Aegon III, and Viserys II.

Grand Maester Geradys (Phil Daniels), also sides with Rhaenyra, having served as the maester at Dragonstone. In Episode 9, Lady Fell also bravely showed support for Rhaenyra. Additionally, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), Daemon’s confidant and former lover, will likely join the blacks, serving as the Mistress of Whisperers. Her Queensguard includes Arryk’s twin brother Erryk (Elliot Tittensor), as well as Ser Steffon Darklyn (Anthony Flanagan). In the book, it’s Ser Steffon who informs Rhaenyra about her father’s death and Aegon II’s coronation, thus prompting a distraught Rhaenyra to crown herself as queen of the realm.

Other Game of Thrones families eventually take Rhaenyra’s side in the war. If the show follows the book, expect to see support from Lord Cregan Stark of Winterfell, Lord Kermit Tully of Riverrun, Lord Forrest Frey of the Crossing, and Lady Jeyne Arryn of the Vale.