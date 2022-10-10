Spoilers ahead for the Fire & Blood book and House of the Dragon Episode 8. It’s been a while since we caught up with Mysaria on House of the Dragon — but during Episode 8 on Oct. 9, the “White Worm” made a strategic return. It’s implied the spy gets word that Aegon (one of the hopeful contenders for the Iron Throne) has sexually assaulted a Red Keep servant, a crime that Alicent has tried to cover up.

If Mysaria is indeed being fed secrets from inside the castle, that’s good news for Rhaenyra — who can use them against her royal relatives. In the book House of the Dragon is based on, Fire & Blood, Mysaria actually goes on to play a pretty major role in the Dance of the Dragons that’s been looming for the entire season.

So, what happens with Mysaria in the book? If you like to read ahead so you can know how if show sticks to or diverges from George R. R. Martin’s source material, you may already know that Lucerys’ time on House of the Dragon is running out — because on the page, he’s murdered by his uncle, Aemond, near the start of the Targaryen civil war. Daemon ultimately avenges his stepson by killing Aemond, but not before exacting a different kind of payback on Aemond’s brother, Aegon. In Fire & Blood, Daemon enlists the help of Mysaria to hire a pair of assassins, Blood and Cheese, to kill Aegon’s son, Jaehaerys.

Ollie Upton/HBO

In addition to being a helpful secret weapon for Rhaenyra and Daemon, Mysaria also goes on to become Rhaenyra’s Mistress of Whisperers during her ultimately short tenure as queen. As we know, this is a very important intelligence position — so the fact that Mysaria is already collecting secrets is an exciting sign of House of the Dragon conflicts to come.

Of course, it’s worth keeping in mind that the show does deviate from its source material from time to time — and that appears to be the case with Mysaria, too. “My character veers quite far away from the character in the book,” Sonoya Mizuno recently told Women’s Wear Daily. “That is both liberating and a challenge for me and the director. Liberating in the sense that we had more free rein, but also it still had to have a kind of framework.” With only a handful of episodes left in House of the Dragon Season 1, it’s only a matter of time before we see how, exactly, Mysaria fits into the family drama ahead.