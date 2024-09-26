The second week of Joan Vassos’ Golden Bachelorette season began with the guys sorting out their sleeping situation. “My kids tell me I snore — I’ve never heard it,” insisted beloved Bachelor Nation dad Mark Anderson.

Charles Ling declared himself the fittest of the bunch (you go, Charles!) and thus volunteered for the top bunk. Later, Gregg Lassen would face accusations of keeping the guys up with his loud snoozing. “No wonder I can’t get a date,” he joked.

The good sport didn’t get a date this episode, but he did get a rose to stick around one more week. Sadly, the same can’t be said for several of his castmates. Here’s a recap of The Golden Bachelorette Week 2, including why Bob Kilroy, Christopher Stallworth, Jack Lencioni, and Michael Stevens went home.

Will You Go To Prom With Me?

The first group date of the Sept. 25 episode was prom (or, as Joan called it, “Senior Senior Prom”). Taylor Dayne performed as the cast danced, sipped on punch, and reflected on the past. Jonathan Rone shared that he’d been rejected by his would-be date a week before prom..

Getting to amend the sour memory at 61 was healing, he said. Later, Jonathan was named Prom King and won the rose from the group date.

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Joan also had meaningful conversations with several other suitors. Charles L. was initially sitting out the fun and shared with Joan that after his wife — and first love — passed away from a brain aneurysm, he’s been overcome with sorrow. However, he said the prom date helped him pull himself out of that hole.

A Fairytale Date

The season’s first one-on-one date went to Chock Chapple. The pair spent a day at Disneyland, where Joan was delighted to discover he had a fun side, and they bonded over their passion for family.

Joan later learned that Chock shares two children with his ex-wife and lost his fiancée, Kathy, to brain cancer.

He shared that Kathy hoped he’d carry on with his life, which Joan empathized with after losing her husband, John. The pair concluded their heart-to-heart while watching fireworks and listening to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

The Guys Showed Off Their Skills

The next group date was a talent show: the very same date that Joan herself won on Gerry Turner’s Golden Bachelor season. Loni Love lent her comedic skills as guest judge and watched with Joan and Jesse Palmer as the guys did their thing, including Charles King’s karate, Pascal Ibgui’s haircut demonstration, and Kim Buike’s serenade.

But Dan Roemer stole the show with his rhythmic ribbon routine. As part of his performance, he shared that he lives with a tremor, and his vulnerability moved both Joan and the rest of the Golden men.

As the group date’s winner, Dan got some quality time with Joan after dinner. Here, he opened up about becoming dangerously ill due to his diabetes. Surviving the experience led to a total change of perspective, including not taking things so seriously. Joan appreciated this, and they shared a sweet, slow dance.

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

There Was An Unconventional Cocktail Party

Finally, it was time for the cocktail party. Only instead of the normal routine, this season broke tradition with a barbecue pool party.

Joan enjoyed some quality time with suitors such as Gary Levingston, to whom she presented a framed photo from their time at prom. She also caught up with Mark, who gave Joan a brief German lesson — he’d previously been stationed there in the military — before teaching her the phrase “Can I kiss you?” (Fortunately, her answer was yes. Er, “ja.”)

Once it was time for Joan to hand out roses, Bob, Christopher, Jack, and Michael were sent home without a stem.

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

“I have no complaints at all,” Jack told the camera on his way out. “I had a ball in this place, and it was a beautiful thing. I mean, I did my cannonballs in the pool today, I had a couple of cocktails, it’s all good.”

He concluded with a reprise of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” which he first sang upon arriving at Bachelor Mansion. Christopher joined in for the final few notes, making for one of the most poignant exits in recent Bachelor Nation memory.