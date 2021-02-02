Matt James May Have Dropped Another Hint About Who Wins His Bachelor Season

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have two loves in common: each other and charcuterie boards. Every Bachelor Monday, Matt has shared a new charcuterie creation on social media, which fans think may be another hint that Rachael wins his season.

According to Rachael's ABC bio, "nothing makes her happier than a good movie, good wine, and charcuterie boards." And since filming The Bachelor, Matt seems to be embracing those things, too. He's been sharing a number of charcuterie boards on TikTok: first, a very romantic Teddy Graham heart; then, a board with Bagel Bites, dino-shaped chicken nuggets, and PB&J sandwiches. Matt's most recent work featured a cake that was sent to him reading "LEARN HOW TO KISS WITH YOUR EYES CLOSED," which he complemented with Little Debbie zebra cakes, oatmeal cream pies, and Twinkies.

This all comes after Instagram fan account @bachelorsleuths noticed that Matt has also been listening to one of Rachael's playlists on Spotify. While it's possible the two have kept in touch on a friendly basis, it seems more likely that these are all clues that Rachael and Matt are together — particularly considering Bachelor blogger Reality Steve has reported she makes it to Matt's final four.

Nothing is certain until the final rose is handed out, but the evidence is certainly piling up.